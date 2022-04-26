News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
More co-working hubs to open in Suffolk after Stowmarket success

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 9:00 AM April 26, 2022
Innovation Labs in Stowmarket

Innovation Labs in Stowmarket

New co-working hubs aimed at entrepreneurs and innovators are set to open in Suffolk following the success of a project in Stowmarket.

Innovation Labs is set to open new hubs in Ipswich, Sudbury and Woodbridge. 

Nick Hayhoe, community manager, said: “Our hubs are an incredible co-working space. They offer a huge amount of support and help for anybody who is looking to start or grow their business.” 

Opened in 2019, Innovation Labs provides free Wi-Fi, business coaching and networking, as well as innovation support for its members. Virtual memberships, introduced during lockdown, became a big success and are still available. 

Four co-founders of Innovation Labs aimed to create a place friendly to all kinds of businesses as well as to freelancers and regular employees. 

After the success of the Stowmarket hub, they decided to expand the initiative and support local businesses. 

