Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

More than 200 compete at Greshams

PUBLISHED: 15:58 30 November 2018

Interact quiz night at Greshams for the Nick Fayers Amend Fund charity. The winning team. Picture: MLM

Interact quiz night at Greshams for the Nick Fayers Amend Fund charity. The winning team. Picture: MLM

Archant

Ipswich Interact hosted a charity quiz night which has raised £5,035 in memory of Nick Fayers, a leading personality in the local business community.

Interact quiz night at Greshams for the Nick Fayers Amend Fund charity. Eric Benton with Steve Oliver. Picture: MLMInteract quiz night at Greshams for the Nick Fayers Amend Fund charity. Eric Benton with Steve Oliver. Picture: MLM

Nick Fayers was MD of Barnes Construction and chairman of Ipswich Interact, who died in December 2017 after a longstanding illness, MEN1.

The event which took place at Greshams in Ipswich was sponsored by MLM Group and had over 200 people taking part. The night was filled with laughs and fierce competition from all, and after 12 rounds of tough questions and no phones allowed, the winning team was declared as ‘Inquizative’ from BDO Ltd.

Steve Oliver chairman at Ipswich-based MLM said: “This was a fantastic event in memory of Nick and proved extremely successful. We thank all who attended and donated gifts and money to the Nick Fayers Amend Fund. With their help and support the money raised will go directly to support further MEN1 research.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Police find 17-year-old Lily Williams from Ipswich

12:25 Adam Howlett
Police have found a missing Ipswich teenager Picture: ARCHANT

Police have found a 17-year-old woman from Ipswich who was reported missing earlier today.

Days Gone By: Coverage of floods captured changes to the town’s landscape

11 minutes ago David Kindred
A high tide in September 1969 saw the area around Stoke Bridge, Ipswich flooded. This photograph, from a silo at the dock, shows the rail yard and part of Commercial Road under water. The bridge over the river is now a dual carriageway, with the road cutting through the site of the British Fermentation Products Ltd mill in the centre of the picture. A skate park in now on part of the mill site. Cardinal Park is now top right of this view. Picture: IAN MCGRATH

David Kindred takes a look at Ipswich before flood defences and readers memories of local bands and more.

Meet the Christmas fanatics

54 minutes ago Suzanne Day
Meet the Ipswich Christmas fanatic PICTURE: NICHOLAS PEARKES

Have you heard about the man from Ipswich who gets ready for Christmas on October 1? Or the woman that brings a smile to people’s faces with her festive creations year-round?

East Anglia on the ‘front line’ of managing the impact of climate change, says Environment Agency director

14:25 Ross Bentley
A car drives through a flood on the A1120 near Earl Stonham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rising sea levels, shifting coastlines and drier summers all expected to impact the region into the future.

‘PUT YOUR PHONE AWAY!’ And that’s an order. Restaurant chain bans mobiles in a bid to get families talking

13:59 Jessica Hill
A family dining at Frankie and Benny's

Frankie and Benny’s is taking drastic measures to stop families from sitting in silence scrolling down their phones at the dinner table - they’re banning them.

Truss urges MPs to back “second choice” Brexit deal on Suffolk visit

11 minutes ago Paul Geater
Chair of governors Mark Pendlington, Easton and Otley College principal Jane Townsend, Liz Truss and Dr Dan Poulter at Otley College. Picture: Office of DR DAN POULTER

Cabinet minister Liz Truss has urged MPs to support “everyone’s second choice” in the crucial vote on Brexit in 10 days’ time.

Rail season tickets going up – £200 rise for commuters from Ipswich to London

11:31 Paul Geater
Rail fares in East Anglia will be going up from January. How much will you be paying? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Commuters who travel from Ipswich to London by train will see the cost of their annual season ticket go up by more than £200 from January.

Ipswich 5k Santa Run postponed due to fears over safety of inflatables in high winds

11:27 Adam Howlett
The Inflatable 5k Santa Run in Ipswich has been postponed Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s 5k Santa Run has been postponed due to fears over the safety of its inflatable obstacles in the weekend’s forecasted high winds.

Nominate your community heroes and win a £25 Co-op voucher

11:27
Oli Watts in the Christmas spirit at one of the East of England Co-op stores last year Picture: Anglia Picture Agency/Ashley Pickering

Fair products at a fair price, community spirit and member rewards - these were the foundation stones of the Co-op and 150 years on they are still going strong as the East of England Co-operative Society celebrates 150 years in business.

Essex is named ‘University of the Year’

15:36 Jessica Hill
from left to right: Jason Lepley, Head of Urban Resilience and Security at Leonardo. Dr Aris Perperoglou. Reader Department of Mathematical Sciences at University of Essex. James Ravenscroft, CTO at Filament AI. Dr Luca Citi, Reader School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at University of Essex. Antonio Campello, Applied Machine Learning Scientist at Filament AI. Professor Hani Hagras, Professor School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at University of Essex. Dr Adrian Clark, Reader School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering at University of Essex. Dr Louis Clift, KTP Associate at Leonardo. Henrik Nordmark, Head of Data Science at Profusion.

The University of Essex’s radical past helped it snag the title ‘University of the Year.’

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Police find 17-year-old Lily Williams from Ipswich

Police have found a missing Ipswich teenager Picture: ARCHANT

Updated ‘A travesty of justice’ – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges

Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24