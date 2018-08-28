More than 200 compete at Greshams

Interact quiz night at Greshams for the Nick Fayers Amend Fund charity. The winning team. Picture: MLM Archant

Ipswich Interact hosted a charity quiz night which has raised £5,035 in memory of Nick Fayers, a leading personality in the local business community.

Interact quiz night at Greshams for the Nick Fayers Amend Fund charity. Eric Benton with Steve Oliver. Picture: MLM Interact quiz night at Greshams for the Nick Fayers Amend Fund charity. Eric Benton with Steve Oliver. Picture: MLM

Nick Fayers was MD of Barnes Construction and chairman of Ipswich Interact, who died in December 2017 after a longstanding illness, MEN1.

The event which took place at Greshams in Ipswich was sponsored by MLM Group and had over 200 people taking part. The night was filled with laughs and fierce competition from all, and after 12 rounds of tough questions and no phones allowed, the winning team was declared as ‘Inquizative’ from BDO Ltd.

Steve Oliver chairman at Ipswich-based MLM said: “This was a fantastic event in memory of Nick and proved extremely successful. We thank all who attended and donated gifts and money to the Nick Fayers Amend Fund. With their help and support the money raised will go directly to support further MEN1 research.”