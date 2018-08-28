Sunshine and Showers

Around 100 jobs could be spared in Sudbury

PUBLISHED: 08:10 02 January 2019

Sulby House, Prolog's old contact centre

Sulby House, Prolog's old contact centre

Archant

A company that employs 100 people in Suffolk which recently went into administration could still be saved.

There have been more than 70 expressions of interest in Prolog, a company providing warehouse fulfilment and contact centre services which has offices in Nottinghamshire and Sudbury and went into administration at the end of November.

The firm employs 618 staff in all, and made an operating loss of £970,779 on sales of £34.8m in its most recent accounts.

A spokesman for administrators Simon Chandler and Rebecca Dacre at Mazars said: “The joint administrators are speaking to a number of parties but nothing confirmed yet.

“Operations are continuing as usual and nobody’s been laid off– that’s the number one priority right now, especially during Christmas trading for Prolog’s clients.”

One of Prolog’s main clients is Mothercare, which has a store in Ipswich but which is closing its Clacton store in early 2019.

Prolog employs 96 employees plus agency staff at its contact centre in Sudbury, but had at one time employed as many as 400 people in the town.

Prolog’s chairman Robert Audley had made plans to build two huge warehouses, offices and a service yard on land off Church Field Road.

In 2014, after a three-year battle, it finally gained permission to go ahead with its expansion plans. But objectors, including Lady Hart of Grade II listed Chilton Hall, launched a challenge against the scheme in the High Court via a judicial review, which saw the application quashed on a technicality.

Following the relocation of Prolog’s office from Sulby House in the town’s North Street to Northern Road, the company sold its former call centre in June for more than £1.75m.

Prolog’s former payroll manager, Sarah Smith, was made redundant from the Sudbury office in November 2015 after 17 years of service, and claims that the whole of the finance department was made redundant along with all but one HR employee at the Sudbury office. “I know Robert ploughed loads of money into fighting Lady Hart as it became a matter of principle,” she said.

“There were huge incentives to build at Sherwood park were he already had a couple of sites, which is why it all ended up transferring to Sherwood.”

