The story behind the Suffolk man who built up one of the UK’s biggest ever tech companies, and why he’s been charged with fraud over its sale

Mike Lynch Picture: JAMES FLETCHER Archant

Mike Lynch’s company Autonomy Corporation was the UK’s largest software company before it was sold to Hewlett-Packard for £8.6bn in 2011.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

How did a boy from Essex, whose mum was a nurse and whose dad was a fireman, grow up to become such a heavyweight of the business world?

At the age of 11, his lucky break came from winning a scholarship to study at the prestigious Bancroft’s School in Essex.

He went on to study natural sciences at Cambridge, and went on to do a PhD in signal processing and communications research.

In the 80s, My Lynch founded Lynett Systems, which produced designs and audio products for the music industry. In 1991, Lynch founded Cambridge Neurodynamics — a tech company that focused on computer-based fingerprint recognition.

Together with David Tabizel and Richard Gaunt, Mr Lynch founded Autonomy as a spinoff from Cambridge Neurodynamics in 1996.

One of its early products was a virtual dog, based on Mr Lynch’s own otterhound dog, Gromit.

Among a string of acquisitions, in 2007, Autonomy bought the video search engine Blinkx, and floated it on the stock exchange for a value of $250m.

In 2011, when Autonomy was sold to Hewlett-Packard, it was based in Cambridge and San Francisco and specialised in analysis of large scale unstructured big data.

The charges against Mr Lynch allege that between 2009 and 2011, he and other co-conspirators artificially inflated Autonomy’s revenues by overstating them. They are also accused of making misleading statements to regulators and market analysts covering the company.

The charge sheet also says they “intimidated, pressured and paid off persons who raised complaints about or openly criticised Autonomy’s financial practices and performance.”

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in the UK halted a two-year investigation into HP’s acquisition of Autonomy back in January 2015.

The SFO, which launched its investigation in March 2013, said there was insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction.

If convicted in the US, Mr Lynch faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and a fine of $250,000, plus restitution, for each count of wire fraud and for the conspiracy count.

After the controversial sale of Autonomy, rather than retreating into the shadows, the Suffolk entrepreneur reinvented himself as a technology investor through his company Invoke Capital, backing companies around the world who were at the cutting edge of technological innovation.

Most notably, he has ploughed capital into cyber security firm Darktrace and Sophia Genetics, which specialises in clinical genomics,

In his downtime, Mr Lynch is said to enjoy caring for rare breeds which include red poll cattle which he keeps at his Suffolk home.