Volunteers launch IP3 Good Neighbour scheme in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 05:30 31 July 2020

Volunteers from the IP3 Good Neighbour Scheme Picture: PAUL DALEY

Volunteers from the IP3 Good Neighbour Scheme Picture: PAUL DALEY

PAUL DALEY

A group of volunteers in south east Ipswich are helping out their community and filling the gap left by Age UK Suffolk.

The IP3 good neighbour scheme was born out of a group who helped people do shopping and collect prescriptions during lockdown Picture: PAUL DALEYThe IP3 good neighbour scheme was born out of a group who helped people do shopping and collect prescriptions during lockdown Picture: PAUL DALEY

The IP3 Good Neighbour scheme grew out of a group set up to support the IP3 area of the town during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far they have amassed a volunteer force of nearly 20 and helped around 40 people – many in an ongoing way.

Due to social distancing rules the group is currently restricted to helping people with their shopping and collecting prescriptions.

MORE: Britain’s top javelin star throws weight behind new fishing business

But Paul Daley, the group’s chairman, said they had big plans for the future.

He said: “So far it’s primarily been for elderly people or people who have been shielding.

“But going forward there will be much more of a spread of stuff that we’ll be doing.

“We’ll still be doing prescriptions and shopping but we’ll doing odd jobs and work parties.

“When the regulations permit we’ll try and hold some get-togethers so people can come along and just have a coffee and a cake – just so that people who are isolated can meet other people.”

On their website they are developing a directory of local businesses, to help fund the scheme and provide advertising for the businesses.

Mr Daley said: “We’re trying to make our website a really good resource for the community, not just practically but information-wise as well.

“We’re getting a nice volunteer base and we’ll do anything that we think is going to be helpful for the community.”

MORE: Age UK Suffolk to close – 143 to lose their jobs

The group is already stepping in to fill some of the void left by the recent collapse of Age UK Suffolk.

“There were a lot of people who had weekly phone calls from somebody via Age UK. They suddenly haven’t got anybody,” said Mr Daley.

“Lots of people are happy to speak to someone on the phone for half an hour or so every week.

“We’ve already made some contacts there and we’re picking one or two of those up.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for the scheme or who may need from the scheme should visit the website to find out more or call 0333 772 9343.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star.

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

