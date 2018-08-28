Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Official launch party held for Ipswich developers conference

PUBLISHED: 17:38 13 December 2018

The software company IJYI were proud hosts of the launch party for the developers’ conference dev://east launch at their office in the centre of Ipswich last week.

The event was a way to bring together the local tech community in advance of the main event in March 2019.

Chris Pont, chief executive and co-founder of IJYI, said: “It was great to get together with industry colleagues at the launch event. At IJYI we’re passionate about working with and promoting the local tech community. Events like this are a great way for us all to come together in an informal setting.

“The dev://east team are working really hard to bring us a fantastic event next year and we’re all really excited to be a part of it.”

The dev://east conference will be held at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich and IJYI will be Elite sponsors.

Emily-Jayne Crittenden, dev://east Conference Organiser, claims that the tech sector is now “so much more than coding and software.” “We aim to celebrate the industry as a whole, including the researchers, scientists, designers, user experience specialists, marketers, recruiters and visionaries who contribute so much to our sector. dev://east seeks to showcase local tech talent and demonstrate how technology can be used for social benefit whilst still being commercially viable.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Drug and alcohol service rated ‘good’ but test area improvements required

17:55 Tom Potter
Turning Point, Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A substance misuse service for people across Suffolk has been rated ‘good’ by health inspectors.

See how your child’s primary school performed in 2018’s KS2 SATS table

17:02 Adam Howlett
94% of pupils at St Mark's Catholic Primary School achieved their expected KS2 grade Picture: RUTH LEACH

Suffolk’s primary schools have seen a boost in their Key Stage 2 results - although the county is still behind the national average.

Two of the defendants accused of murdering an Ipswich teenager showed no reaction when told of his death, court hears

16:59 Jane Hunt
Two of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens showed no reaction when learning of his death, a court heard. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Two defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens allegedly showed no reaction when they were told he had died, a court has heard.

Housing support centre to reopen for 47 people seeking accommodation

16:00 Jake Foxford
The Foyer is now set to become a house of multiple occupancy as private rented housing, with communal living spaces and private rooms Picture: SU ANDERSON

An ex-housing support centre in Ipswich will be revitalised to provide 47 rooms in the town after the borough council approved plans for a new development.

Hospice charity shop burgled

15:44 Dominic Moffitt
The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT

Burglars who broke into the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Ipswich stole around £300.

Three defendants seen together hours after attack on Ipswich teenager

15:06 Jane Hunt
Two of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens showed no reaction when learning of his death, a court heard. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Three of the defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens were allegedly seen together in the town centre two hours after the attack, a court heard.

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

14:17 Jessica Hill
Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

A commercial parking enforcement company has been criticised for fining lorry drivers trying to serve customers at a distribution park - with claims it is being “unethical” and operating a “mafia-style protection racket”.

‘This literally broke my heart’ Your tributes to Rajang the orangutan

13:29 Megan Aldous
Rajang the orangutan passed away yesterday Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Colchester Zoo announced the death of one of their beloved residents yesterday. Readers took to social media to express their condolences.

Waxing lyrical with Suffolk candle-makers Ayra Candles

59 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Jenny Hogg and Lina Hogg from Arya Candles. Picture: Penny Morgan

Today the luxury candle market is booming, and while it’s still dominated by giants like Yankee Candle, which takes up 46% of the market, a number of smaller firms are lighting up the sector too - especially in the festive season.

Suffolk households face above-inflation council tax rises next April

16:57 Paul Geater
Local Government Secretary James Brokenshire announced the settlement for councils. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

Households in Suffolk could see council tax bills rise by 4.7% next year if the county’s local authorities and police do as the government suggests in its local government settlement.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Orwell Bridge traffic builds after lorries collide on the A14

The A14 at the Wherstead Interchange leading to the bridge over the River Orwell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hospice charity shop burgled

The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT

Police re-appeal for help to find missing Ipswich man Andrew Derrett

Andrew Derrett, 51, from Ipswich, has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

Heavy traffic builds after collision partially blocks Ipswich road

The silver Ford Fiesta lost its bumper in the collision Picture: ARCHANT

Step-sister of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens rushed to his side after Ipswich attack, court hears

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24