Official launch party held for Ipswich developers conference

The software company IJYI were proud hosts of the launch party for the developers’ conference dev://east launch at their office in the centre of Ipswich last week.

The event was a way to bring together the local tech community in advance of the main event in March 2019.

Chris Pont, chief executive and co-founder of IJYI, said: “It was great to get together with industry colleagues at the launch event. At IJYI we’re passionate about working with and promoting the local tech community. Events like this are a great way for us all to come together in an informal setting.

“The dev://east team are working really hard to bring us a fantastic event next year and we’re all really excited to be a part of it.”

The dev://east conference will be held at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich and IJYI will be Elite sponsors.

Emily-Jayne Crittenden, dev://east Conference Organiser, claims that the tech sector is now “so much more than coding and software.” “We aim to celebrate the industry as a whole, including the researchers, scientists, designers, user experience specialists, marketers, recruiters and visionaries who contribute so much to our sector. dev://east seeks to showcase local tech talent and demonstrate how technology can be used for social benefit whilst still being commercially viable.”