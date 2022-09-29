News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich tattoo studio coming to Princes Street

Abygail Fossett

Published: 11:07 AM September 29, 2022
An application from Abrakadavra Tattoo Art Club applied in July to open premises in Princes Street.

An Ipswich tattoo studio has been given the green light to open premises in Princes Street. 

Abrakadavra Tattoo Art Club applied in July to convert the first floor of 19-23 Princes Street into a new studio.  

The site was formerly occupied by Pulse Pilates and Fitness, but is currently vacant. The ground floor is occupied by Evolutio Ophthalmology, which provides NHS and private medical eye care. 

Abrakadavra can currently be found at 13A Fore Street. It has previously had premises in Upper Orwell Street, and applied in 2019 to move into the Grade II listed Tudor building in St Stephen’s Lane opposite the Buttermarket Shopping Centre. 

Speaking at the time, owner Jorge Becerra said he needed additional space to expand the “art side” of the business. He said he hoped to host painting workshops and seminars. 

Earlier this month, Ipswich Borough Council gave its approval for the site in Princes Street to be used as a tattoo studio.  

It advised Mr Becerra that further approval would be sought to carry out building works, and that Suffolk Fire and Rescue recommended a sprinkler system be installed in the building. 

