Talks continue in bid to find new use for Ipswich Ancient House

Talks are continuing in a bid to bring the Ancient House back into use. - Credit: Archant

The team hoping to turn Ipswich Ancient House into a hub for small retailers is still talking to the borough about making their plans a reality.

Ipswich Council owns the building - one of the most historic in the town - and has been looking for a new tenant ever since Lakeland Kitchen store walked away from the town in early 2021.

In the spring it emerged that they were talking to two parties - one of which was a group of local traders who wanted to turn the building into an "artisan department store" where local traders could take individual rooms to sell individual projects.

They also wanted to include a coffee shop in the plans.

However the layout of the building, its historic nature and the fact that it is a Grade One Listed Building make carrying out major changes to it problematic.

The group opened up the Ancient House during Ipswich's "Welcome Back" weekend in March. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The team hoping to reopen the Ancient House took it over for a weekend in March during the town's "Welcome Back" festival aimed at encouraging shoppers to return after the disruption caused by the Covid Pandemic.

They have formed a Community Interest Company (CIC) and one of the founders. Matt West, said talks were still going on with the council and he remained hopeful that a deal could eventually be agreed.

Matt West, Miranda Acres and Annie Debrick have formed a CIC which hopes to bring the Ancient House back into use. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He said: "It does take time but we're about to have another meeting and we are really hopeful of pushing ahead with this."

Council officials and members are known to be keen to encourage a group like this - but need to satisfy themselves that they have the expertise and resilience needed to run a major operation from one of the town's most important buildings in the long term.

Reopening the Ancient House would be a major boost for the Butter Market street - especially if Fraser Group were to reopen the former BHS as Sports Direct/Flannnels/USC and Game store.

The hope is that once one side of the street is back in use, it will become easier to find tenants for the smaller empty shop units on the other side of the road.



