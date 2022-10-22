News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Argos store to shut its doors next month

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 5:01 PM October 22, 2022
Argos Ipswich

Signs inside Argos at the Suffolk Retail Park tell customers it is moving to Sainsburys in Hadleigh Road from November 2. - Credit: Paul Geater

The last stand-alone Argos store in Ipswich is to close next month when a new outlet opens at a Sainsbury's a short distance away.

The over-the-counter retailer will shut its doors at the Suffolk Retail Park off London Road in November and take up residence in the supermarket in Hadleigh Road.

Sainsbury's took over Argos in 2016 and since then has moved merged many of its catalogue shops with its supermarkets.

In 2019 the chain closed its Ipswich town centre store in Carr Street and opened a new counter at Sainsbury's in Upper Brook Steet.

Now its store at the Suffolk Retail Park is due to close on November 1 with the new counter opening at Sainsbury's Hadleigh Road superstore the following day.

Argos stores across the country have been moved into existing Sainsbury's stores – one of the first was at Bury St Edmunds in 2017.

It is not clear whether any jobs will be affected by the move.

