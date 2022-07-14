Popular Ipswich business to interview 'interesting' author at event

Mike Brooks is returning to his hometown to celebrate the publication of the latest book in his fantasy trilogy, The God-King Chronicles - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Emma Neale from Luna Photography

An "interesting" local author is set to be interviewed at Geek Retreat's first sci-fi/fantasy author event since before the pandemic.

Born and raised in Ipswich, Mike Brooks is returning to his hometown to celebrate the publication of the latest book in his fantasy trilogy, The God-King Chronicles.

He will be attending the event, which is hosted by Geek Retreat in partnership with Waterstones, on Sunday, July 17, at 12.30pm.

The schedule features an author interview, followed by questions from the audience and a book signing.

Waterstones' Rachel Morris said: "It's fantastic to be able to promote an author with local connections.

"Mike's work addresses issues around patriarchy, social norms and hierarchy, so we should have a really interesting discussion.

"We're also very excited to be working with Geek Retreat for this event.

"They have such a fantastic venue space for events of this size, and I fell like they've created such a wonderful sense of community in the short time they have been open."

Prior to becoming a full-time writer, Mr Brooks spent 15 years working in the homeless sector in Nottingham.

The event will see him answer questions regarding both his latest book and his life until now.

Entry is free of charge, but people can reserve a place by booking a ticket at Geek Retreat's website.