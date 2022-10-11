'Business is thriving': barber's gratitude for award success

Staff at Ipswich's Baba-Z Barbers. Pictured are Zeaur Rahman, Sahid Ahmed, Ricky Davis, Connell Cook, Connor Sneddon, Dylan Ponty and Jason Pratt - Credit: Baba-Z

One of Ipswich's most popular barbers has revealed his plans to expand five years after winning business person of the year at the Suffolk BME Business Awards.

Owner of Baba-Z on Foxhall Road, Zeaur Rahman, 40, was recognised for his business excellence in 2017.

"I was very grateful for the recognition of the hard work and dedication I've put into the community." he said.

"It was an incredible achievement that I'm still proud of."

Zeaur Rahman was recognised for his business excellence in 2017 - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Since then, the business has continued to flourish.

"It's always been thriving and things are only getting better," said Zeaur.

"The award was a really great addition for us. We have a plaque in the shop that's nice for customers to see.

"It just give us that extra recognition."

Zeaur, who is one of seven siblings born and raised in a household with financial struggles, started work at 17 in a small barber shop.

At 19, he set up his own hairdressers in the small back garden shed of his mum’s house in Alderman Road.

The shed soon became a hotspot and, in 2004, Zeaur officially established Baba-Z.

Having worked in the community for over twenty years, the Ipswich resident is now hoping to expand.

"Now I'm looking to grow the business," he said.

"I'd like to have an academy and branch into areas - not just barbering.

One of Ipswich's most popular barbers, Baba-Z is located on Foxhall Road - Credit: Baba-Z

"I'm looking forward to working with the community even more, hopefully building more businesses providing new opportunities."

With the return of the Suffolk BME Business Awards this year, Zeaur has shared his advice for competition hopefuls.

"Enjoy the moment," he said.

"Whether you win something or not, just enjoy it.

"It's a place to network and it's a place to motivate you.

"If you win, make sure you capitalise on that and use it to be even better.

"Just keep improving and be grateful to those who have recognised all of your hard work."

The awards recognise the cultural cultural diversity and success of Suffolk businesses.

To nominate an organisation or person for a category, you can download a nomination form at www.bscmulticulturalservices.org.uk

Forms must be completed and returned to BSC Multicultural Services, Room 29, 19 Tower Street, IP1 3BE.

The nominations will close on October 16.

An evening of celebration will be held on Tuesday, November 15 at the University of Suffolk's Waterfront Building, from 6.30pm to 9pm.