Shop fully reopens after storm damage
PUBLISHED: 12:03 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 13 February 2020
A menswear retailer near Ipswich's Buttermarket shopping centre is fully open again after storm damage to underground cables was fixed.
Twist 'N' Shout, in St Stephen's Street, was without power and heat yesterday due to work being done by UK Power Networks.
The problem was caused by Storm Ciara over the weekend.
Shop owner Alan Rayner said: "The customers have been really good. They've messaged me saying they were concerned about the loss of earnings.
"I've got good loyal customers."
Mr Rayner was pleased with the response of UK Power Networks, who responded to his phone call within an hour.
"They dug the hole the first day, fixed the problem the next and now they're filling it in.
"When you think about how many people have lost power it's good that of them to look after a business."
Work is still being done along St Stephen's Street, but no businesses are without power.