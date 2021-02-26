Published: 7:30 AM February 26, 2021

Simon Blowers, from Baiss & Co hair salon in Ipswich, said they have been inundated with calls since the lockdown easing announcement. - Credit: Big Fish Photography

The owner of an Ipswich salon said calls have been "through the roof" since the 'roadmap' out of lockdown was announced on Monday - as his team excitedly prepares to get back to making people feel good about themselves.

Simon Blowers, owner of Baiss & Co in Ipswich's St Peter's Street, said they have been inundated with calls, messages, emails and texts since the Government's announcement on Monday.

As long as Covid cases continue to show encouraging signs of falling, hairdressers along with non-essential shops and beer gardens, will be allowed to reopen from April 12.

Inside Baiss & Co hair salon in Ipswich's St Peter's Street. - Credit: Big Fish Photography

Mr Blowers, who has more than 30 years of industry experience, said it is has been "quite incredible" to see the number of old and new clients getting in touch to eagerly book in an appointment.

Mr Blowers' team will be phoning all clients from Saturday to get them booked in as a priority, but the lines will be opening up on March 15 to anyone else hoping to secure a spot.

He said: "The calls have been through the roof since the Prime Minister spoke in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

"People are so excited and desperate to get back. It's a real feel-good thing getting your hair done.

"It is so much more than just a haircut."

Mr Blowers said it was the most "heart-rendering" moment of his career when he was reaching out to clients after the last lockdown was lifted, some of whom he said have been shielding for months.

He could see how petrified some people were to come through the doors, as they had not left the house in months, but said it was a real privilege to see how much it meant to them.

"The mental well-being people get from having their hair done is unbelievable," said Mr Blowers.

"Lots of people live on their own, so for them it is a real experience getting to come in."

He said he and his team are "desperate" to get back to making people feel good about themselves.

His comments come just days after the owner of Lipstick & Locks announced she will be opening a new hair salon in Bury St Edmunds to coincide with the April 12 reopening date.

Abi Cutters, who already has branches in Sudbury and Halstead, has decided to open the new hair and makeup salon in Abbeygate Street to deal with the demand caused by the lockdown.

She said: "The demand is so strong right now for hair and beauty, so this really did initiate my decision.

"Service industries are what will survive this time, as you can't get them online and people really miss us as we are a social event."

The new site will be ready to open as soon as it is allowed to do so.