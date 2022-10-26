Unexpected YouTube success for Ipswich barber with 140,000 subscribers

A.K. Pekal, who set up a Youtube channel to "generate a bit of extra income", has amassed over 100,000 subscribers and now brings in an additional £26,000 a year - Credit: William Warnes

An Ipswich barber who set up a Youtube channel to "generate a bit of extra income" has amassed over 100,000 subscribers and now brings in an additional £26,000 a year.

A.K. Pekal, 40, has been the owner of Turkish Barber TC Barber Club on Tacket Street since establishing the shop in 2012.

After a number of successful years, business has started to decline and footfall has seen a significant drop off in the last five years.

"We've seen a big decrease since around 2017," said Mr Pekal.

"There are just too many barber shops in the town so we're struggling."

As a result, the barber of 20 years decided to create an additional source of income.

His YouTube channel, named Barber T, was established in 2012, but remained unpopulated until the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020.

"During lockdown, there wasn't much to do," said the father of two.

"So we started to upload haircutting tutorials and it just took off from there.

TC Barber Club on Tacket Street - Credit: TC Barber Club

"Since then, it's just gone from strength to strength and now we have almost 140,000 subscribers."

His channel features videos ranging from haircut tutorials to ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) videos.

Mr Pekal said the community he has developed with viewers has led to further opportunities for one on one tutoring.

"People from as far as New Zealand the United States have reached out to me asking for lessons," he said.

"That allows me to focus on developing a relationship with them while also creating additional income."

In total, he estimates his yearly income from YouTube is roughly £26,000 a year.

As the channel continues to grow, he hopes to eventually focus on it full-time.

"It gives you so much freedom," he said.

"All you need is a camera and internet. You can take it anywhere.

"I do a lot of my videos in the shop or in my studio at home.

"I like Ipswich and that's why I've been here for so long. But if I wanted to, I could take it wherever I want.

"Eventually, this is what I'd like to do full-time because there is no limit to how much you can earn.

"For me, it's been a great experience and this is what I love."