Ipswich-based charity Fresh Start new beginnings is teaming up with polkadotfrog employment agency to launch Food for Thought for businesses.

The agency is sponsoring a new project by the charity which works with famkilies across Suffolk and Norfolk.

Fresh Start new beginnings, a charity that supports local children who have suffered sexual abuse, is working together with polkadotfrog offering to visit local businesses providing a free lunch for staff while raising awareness about the work of the charity.

Fundraising manager Patsy Johnson-Cisse, for the charity, said: “Many people are familiar with the Lunch and Learn popular a few years ago.

“We will come to you with a sponsored lunch for up to 10 to 15 people, providing lunch and refreshments for your team, managers, charity champions.

“It is a great way of bringing teams from different departments together. All we ask in return, is that while you are munching away, you relax and listen to our representative talk about Fresh start new beginnings and how we help over 200 children every year to rebuild their futures.”

Jade Hall from polkadotfrog said ”We were looking to support a local charity and received a call from Fresh Start new beginnings asking for help. We decided that by sponsoring Food for Thought we could open a few doors for them with our clients and also help raise awareness of the work they do. No one really wants to admit that a charity like FSNB is needed, however the more you are made aware of their work and how they save lives and rebuild futures, sponsoring lunch in a workplace seemed a good place to start.” Patsy Johnson-Cisse from Fresh Start new beginnings added: “We are a positive charity helping children and their families to work towards a more positive future.

To help take away the feelings of blame, of shame and feelings of guilt. Food For Thought, we believe will help us work with local businesses sharing information about the work we do whilst having a lovely lunch.

“The work of the charity is difficult and challenging, but very rewarding when you know you have helped a child start to look forward, start to realise it was not their fault, start to see that they are able to rewrite their future, take control going forward”.

The charity currently works with around 200 children across Suffolk and Norfolk and has a list of children waiting for a service.

For more information please call Patsy on 01473 705111, visit the charity’s website or email patsy@fsnb.org.uk

Visit www.fsnb.org.uk