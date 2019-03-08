Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Wide range of apprentices on offer at Ipswich college

PUBLISHED: 10:41 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 13 March 2019

Some of the employees and students on apprenticeships, at the special Apprenticeship Week Event held at Suffolk New College. Picture: JULIE BEGUM

Some of the employees and students on apprenticeships, at the special Apprenticeship Week Event held at Suffolk New College. Picture: JULIE BEGUM

Julie Begum

Suffolk New College held a special event during National Apprenticeship Week to shine a line on the importance of apprenticeships.

The college also took the opportunity to champion the role of some of their staff in providing training opportunities.

Employers and apprenticeship assessors were also on hand to hand out independent advice to current students and visitors to the college on the day.

Jon Tone-Burton is the apprenticeship co-ordinator at Suffolk New College. He said: “The idea was to showcase our apprenticeships, by allowing our experienced assessor team to provide information, advice and guidance as well as to inform students how to apply for them.

“We currently have options in a variety of sectors which include business administration, hospitality & catering, carpentry & joinery, hairdressing, beauty, plumbing, electrotechical, motor vehicle, sports and many more. We are always looking at expanding our offer, and look to the development of new standards to see if there are any opportunities to do this. In my opinion, apprenticeships are great as apprentices gain a qualification, earn a salary and learn valuable transferable work skills along the way.

“As an organisation we see the value in Apprenticeships for both apprentices and the organisation and this can be seen by the amount of apprentices that we employ as support staff.”

Among them those attending was 18 year old Amie Double, from Ipswich, who is studying on a level three business administration apprenticeship and works for Suffolk New College.

She said, “I chose this path as I thought it would be a good opportunity to learn and develop new skills. It hasn’t disappointed”

And 17 year old Matthew King is on a level two apprenticeship in finance.

He said: “I started in the summer of 2018 and it’s been interesting. I want to earn and learn and eventually become an accountant. After completing this I want to progress onto a level three and possibly level four qualification.”

Marketing manager at Suffolk New College, Craig Shimmon added: “Ultimately, taking on an apprentice is a great way of building your businesses. You get to give people a job and then watch them become an integral part of your company. You can help people grow and develop, and with support and a bit of luck, your business will grow and develop at the same time. National Apprenticeship Week is a great campaign and we are delighted to be able to support it’s mission.”

For more information about apprenticeships either at or with Suffolk New College, you can contact The Workspace Team by emailing apprenticeships@suffolk.ac.uk or by calling 01473 382922 or visit www.suffolk.ac.uk

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Mother and son found dead formally identified – boy’s death ‘being treated as murder’

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Ipswich nurse who cared for Stephen Hawking struck off

Professor Stephen Hawking Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Parks to be closed as Storm Gareth brings 60mph winds

All major parks in Ipswich are currently closed as Storm Gareth strikes. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

University of Suffolk reopens after ‘suspicious package’ discovered in post room

The University of Suffolk is evacuated following a bomb scare Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance spotted landing at primary school in Ipswich

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has been called to a medical emergency in Baronsdale Close in Ipswich Picture: EAAA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

What can be done over Orwell Bridge closures and how likely are these measures?

Grafton Way is one of the Ipswich roads to be congested when the Orwell Bridge closes. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge set to remain closed for much of the day - but hoped to reopen before evening rush hour

Highways England hope the Orwell Bridge this afternoon as Storm Gareth disruption begins. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Redundancy became an opportunity for Yasmin to follow her dream...

Yasmine Hempstead

Schoolgirl left distressed after attempted accosting by man in silver car

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a girl was approached by a man on Bramford Lane in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists