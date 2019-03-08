'It's been like riding a rollercoaster' - Designer to hang up his brushes and pencils

Founder David White, left, and Richard Donald. Picture: CHALK & CHEESE

Ipswich-based designer David 'Chalky' White is winding down his agency Chalk & Cheese and heading for retirement, after 37 years in the job.

He established the company in 1982 with Adam Randall, after studying art at the Ipswich Art College.

Now, he has reflected on his career and time running a company.

"It all started with a hand-painted sign for the Seckford Arms in Woodbridge," he said.

"This was followed by more sign writing for Notcutts and Letraset projections slides for BT."

The pair initially applied for a Government grant called the Enterprise Allowance Scheme.

After five years they parted, and Chalk & Cheese Advertising was formed.

The company grew and prospered as a full service agency specialising in the garden and motor trades, employing a range of creative and account management specialists.

In 1998, David acquired Ruth Lowe Graphic Design and Chalk & Cheese Ltd was formed.

It eventually moved to larger premises in Friars Bridge Road.

He said: "Running a design, marketing and publishing company with its characteristically fluid client base and full exposure to constantly changing economic conditions has been like riding a rollercoaster."

Over the past 25 years, he has worked with creative director Richard Donald.

Following David's retirement, he will continue to provide services to clients as Donald Design and Advertising.