E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'It's been like riding a rollercoaster' - Designer to hang up his brushes and pencils

PUBLISHED: 13:54 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 24 October 2019

David White is retiring from Ipswich graphic agency Chalk & Cheese, but the business is carrying on. Founder David White, left, and Richard Donald. Picture: CHALK & CHEESE

David White is retiring from Ipswich graphic agency Chalk & Cheese, but the business is carrying on. Founder David White, left, and Richard Donald. Picture: CHALK & CHEESE

Chalk & Cheese

Ipswich-based designer David 'Chalky' White is winding down his agency Chalk & Cheese and heading for retirement, after 37 years in the job.

He established the company in 1982 with Adam Randall, after studying art at the Ipswich Art College.

Now, he has reflected on his career and time running a company.

"It all started with a hand-painted sign for the Seckford Arms in Woodbridge," he said.

"This was followed by more sign writing for Notcutts and Letraset projections slides for BT."

The pair initially applied for a Government grant called the Enterprise Allowance Scheme.

You may also want to watch:

After five years they parted, and Chalk & Cheese Advertising was formed.

The company grew and prospered as a full service agency specialising in the garden and motor trades, employing a range of creative and account management specialists.

In 1998, David acquired Ruth Lowe Graphic Design and Chalk & Cheese Ltd was formed.

It eventually moved to larger premises in Friars Bridge Road.

He said: "Running a design, marketing and publishing company with its characteristically fluid client base and full exposure to constantly changing economic conditions has been like riding a rollercoaster."

Over the past 25 years, he has worked with creative director Richard Donald.

Following David's retirement, he will continue to provide services to clients as Donald Design and Advertising.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Do not travel - All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Could you be sitting on a fortune?

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

What are you allowed to put in your recycling bins?

Items which can be recycled in blue bins have been clarified, following changes earlier in the year. PIcture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Updated A14 closed after lorry crash - air ambulance lands at scene

The A14 is shut in both directions after a crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Gallery Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Shocked neighbours speak out after woman sexually assaulted by stranger

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Police investigate serious sexual assault in Ipswich street

Wellington Court in Ipswich near where the serious sexual assault is alledged to have taken place. Picture: SARAH LUCY-BROWN

Woman arrested after sudden death of baby boy

A baby boy has died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman in her 40s seriously sexually assaulted by stranger

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Rail line from Ipswich and Colchester to London due to reopen at 2pm

Network Rail engineers repairing the damaged wires between Colchester and Marks Tey. Picture; NETWORK RAIL/GREATER ANGLIA

Do not travel – All trains to London disrupted after major overhead wire problem

Commuters have described

Shocked neighbours speak out after woman sexually assaulted by stranger

Wellington Road remains closed off as police investigate the scene of a serious sexual assault in Wellington Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cycling: Magwick and Barnett triumph at historic Mistley cyclo-cross

James Madgwick heads for the Senior Men’s win at the Colchester Rovers cyclo-cross. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Train chaos: Live updates as Network Rail complete repairs

All trains disrupted between Colchester and Marks Tey Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists