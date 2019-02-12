Partly Cloudy

Local collaboration is king in marketing

PUBLISHED: 10:24 20 February 2019

Robyne Birkby senior busines analyist and John Nicholson of IJYI Picture: LAURA HOOD

IJYI

IJYI, the Ipswich-based digital agency has launched a new website, built and designed by local marketing agency Banbury Howard of Adastral Park.

Chris Pon, Co-founder and chief executive of IJYI Picture: JOHN NICHOLSONChris Pon, Co-founder and chief executive of IJYI Picture: JOHN NICHOLSON

Software solutions agency IJYI was formed in 2014 by Chris Pont and John Nicholson who had the joint vision to improve software delivery processes and outcomes for organisations across the UK and beyond.

It is now based in Princes Street in the heart of Ipswich, with a team of 25.

The company and it’s services has grown rapidly in that time and the team realised that the existing website didn’t tell the full “IJYI story.”

Chief executive Chris Pont said: “We wanted the website to really convey the IJYI story. Our aim was to show how we differ in our approach to software development. We really believe that software development isn’t just about writing great code. Our team is highly creative and work in collaboration with our clients to deliver innovative software solutions on time and on budget”

During a successful project with another local company, Screen Systems, IJYI were introduced to Martlesham-based Banbury Howard. IJYI and Screen Systems were working on an innovative automatic captioning app for social media.

Banbury Howard provided the creative design for the software’s logo.

IJYI were impressed with Banbury Howard’s work and decided that they would be a great partner for the website project.

“This is such a great story of local businesses working together for successful outcomes. We’re delighted with our new website and look forward to sharing it with the world,” added Laura Hood, marketing manager at IJYI.

The new website combines clean, fresh design with simple navigation. The IJYI brand has been captured through the use of colour from IJYI’s eye-catching logo and the key messages of software delivery, collaboration and creativity have been highlighted.

www.ijyi.com

