New honour for regional firm

Birketts has been named Corporate Law Firm of the Year at the Insider Media Central & East of England Dealmakers Awards.

This award is for the standout corporate law firm based in the Central and East of England region.

The judges noted that a significant portion of Birketts’ work involves an international element.

During the year Birketts’ Corporate Team has worked on the sale of PLASgran Ltd to RPC Group, the sale of the H Erben Group to Berlin Packaging, and the acquisition of Servest by Atalian.

Adrian Seagers, head of Birketts’ Corporate Services Division said: “We are thrilled to win this award. It is great testament to the quality of client service, technical skill and commitment of the Corporate Team in all four of our offices, across the region.”

“The last year has seen Birketts’ Corporate Team complete transactions with a total deal value in excess of £1bn as we grow a client base with an increasingly international outlook. Over the years, the team at Birketts has earned a first-rate reputation for building strong, multi-skilled teams as we deliver industry expertise in a number of sectors such as technology, family-owned businesses and motor retail.”

Jonathan Agar, chief executive officer at Birketts added: “This award is richly deserved and acknowledges the team’s focus upon technical excellence and impeccable client service.”