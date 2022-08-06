News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New beauty salon plans submitted for former holistic centre

Abygail Fossett

Published: 8:00 AM August 6, 2022
Plans have been submitted to convert 23 Great Colman Street into a beauty salon.

Plans have been submitted to convert a former holistic medical centre in Ipswich into a beauty salon. 

The application has been submitted on behalf of Susan Harris, who is the owner and founder of Image Beauty Salon on Old Foundry Road for at 23 Great Colman Street. 

She said: “We are all very excited.  

“It’s a little bit bigger than what we currently have. It won’t be the same as Image as we all know it. It will still be beauty, but a different concept.” 

The application has been made on behalf of Susan Harris, who is also the owner and founder of Image Beauty

She said that she was looking forward to explaining what this new concept would be, but that customers would have to wait to find out. 

Plans have not yet been approved, with Ipswich Borough Council giving an eight-week target date of September 26.  

Ms Harris also said that customers might be seeing a few changes at her current premises in Old Foundry Road, but plans for these had yet to be submitted. 

The building at 23 Great Colman Street was previously home to Country Health Limited holistic medical centre. 

