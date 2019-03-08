Cheers! Ipswich Beer Festival gets set to return after near 10-year hiatus
PUBLISHED: 17:42 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 18 September 2019
The popular Ipswich Beer Festival is set to make a welcome return this week after nearly 10 years away.
The event at Ipswich Corn Exchange opens at 6pm on Thursday, September 19.
There will be dozens of real ales, craft beers and ciders on offer, with around 9,000 pints set to be consumed over the three days.
They range from porters and stouts to bitters and lagers, as well as even German-style brews.
The new festival is being organised and sponsored by Hopsters of Ipswich and features beers from Suffolk craft breweries and right across the country from the Channel Islands to Scotland.
Ed Barnes, from Hopsters, said: "It is really coming on.
"We have had a lot of support. I think people are really pleased to see the beer festival back at the Corn Exchange after all this time.
"Advance ticket sales have been good. It has been a really good response. There is a lot of enthusiasm for it, it seems. We are promoting other local businesses at the festival."
The festival includes promotion for the Sound City Ipswich live music project, he said, with live entertainment on stage at the Friday and Saturday night sessions too.
Advance tickets are available from Hopsters in St Nicholas Street.
On the door Thursday evening, Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon admission is £8.80, Friday and Saturday evening sessions are £13.75.