Best Western hotel - highly rated on Trip Advisor - is on the market

PUBLISHED: 13:32 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 18 June 2019

Best Western Gatehouse Hotel, lodge and entrance. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Best Western Gatehouse Hotel, lodge and entrance. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The 16-bedroom Best Western Gatehouse Hotel, in northern Ipswich, is for sale for nearly £1m.

Offers in the region of £950,000 are being sought for the hotel which is part Grade II listed and is set in almost three acres of gardens and grounds.

The medium-sized hotel is accessed from Old Norwich Road and there is a Georgian main building, plus the three bedroom gate house, another outbuilding and a staff house.

The main hotel is part Grade II listed.

Inside the main building there are public areas including a residents' bar, a 40-cover Gatehouse restaurant and a reception area.

The current owners acquired the hotel in 2007 and it is highly rated on Trip Advisor, as number 8 out of 19 hotels featured in Ipswich and with 77% of reviewers rating it as Excellent or Good.

The hotel has 16 bedrooms, 11 of which are doubles/twins. Four are singles, and there is a family room.

Specialist business agent Colliers International (Hotels) is marketing the Gatehouse Hotel.

They said it was a stylish hotel, popular with corporate clients and leisure visitors, and maintained to a high standard.

The agents say the hotel site of 2.76 acres has the potential for further development, subject to planning permission.

