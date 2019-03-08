Ipswich BMX Club unveils vision for £150,000 track revamp

Round 5 of the BMX East summer regional race series at Landseer Park BMX track Picture CHARLOTTE BOND CHARLOTTE BOND

It is a sport that is very much flying high - but now Ipswich BMX Club is campaigning for £150,000 to pay for a new track which will really help it to take off.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich BMX Club Picture CHARLOTTE BOND Ipswich BMX Club Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Formed in 1980, the town's BMX club is the longest running bicycle motocross club in the country.

The upkeep of the current track at Landseer Park is proving difficult for the club, as it took members more than 150 hours of preparation to get it to a good racing standard for the BMX east summer regional race series on Sunday, which attracted riders from all over East Anglia.

Round 5 of the BMX East summer regional race series at Landseer Park BMX track Picture CHARLOTTE BOND Round 5 of the BMX East summer regional race series at Landseer Park BMX track Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Chairman of the club Bryan Grumble and his team are currently working with the Gainsborough People's Forum and are in talks with British Cycling, Sports England and National Lottery to gain further funding for the track.

They are also seeking help from community groups as well.

Round 5 of the BMX East summer regional race series at Landseer Park BMX track Picture CHARLOTTE BOND Round 5 of the BMX East summer regional race series at Landseer Park BMX track Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Tracy Reeve, club member and head of funding for the project, said: "As well a better track layout, the money will provide running water, lighting, raised platforms where people can spcetate and potentially a toilet facility which they currently don't have."

You may also want to watch:

Two time British BMX champion John Lillingstone at his home track in Ipswich Picture CHARLOTTE BOND Two time British BMX champion John Lillingstone at his home track in Ipswich Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Grumble added that the goal is "to see the park as a multi-use cycling facility which incorporates BMX road cycling and mountain bikes, maybe even a skate park".

Tracy Reeve club member and head of funding for the new track and Bryan Grumble, chairman of Ipswich BMX Club Picture CHARLOTTE BOND Tracy Reeve club member and head of funding for the new track and Bryan Grumble, chairman of Ipswich BMX Club Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich BMX rider John Lillingstone, British champion in 2018 and in 2006 who is also competing in the world championships this year, has been racing at his home track in Landseer Park for more than 25 years.

He said: "I'm looking forward to getting a new track and hopefully having a national here and maybe even a European event.

"It would be awesome to see it back at Ipswich."

Round 5 of the BMX East summer regional race series at Landseer Park BMX track Picture CHARLOTTE BOND Round 5 of the BMX East summer regional race series at Landseer Park BMX track Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

For more information about the Ipswich BMX Club, visit its Facebook page here and its Instagram page here.