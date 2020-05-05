E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
37 complaints made about Ipswich firms amid social distancing concerns during lockdown

05 May, 2020 - 11:51
The majority of Ipswich businesses have closed their offices - but Ipswich council has received some complaints over concerns on social distancing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The majority of Ipswich businesses have closed their offices - but Ipswich council has received some complaints over concerns on social distancing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A “significant number” of complaints have been made following concerns over social distancing in Ipswich workplaces, it has been revealed - with one being served a prohibition notice.

However, Ipswich Borough Council has warned that complaints concerning the space between workers “is not enforceable” under coronavirus legislation – although the authority does contact firms concerned.

The council said in its latest coronavirus update that it is working with police and trading standards to consistently enforce business closure laws brought in as part of the UK-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A spokesman said: “To date we have received requests for advice from 16 food business and five non-food business, as well as complaints concerning 17 food business and 20 non-food business.

“A significant number of complaints concern social distancing within workplaces – this is not enforceable under the legislation but we do contact the businesses concerned.

“One prohibition notice has been served.”

