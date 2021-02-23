Strong interest expected in newspapers' former headquarters
The former home of the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times newspapers is being offered up to let.
The office space at the junction of Princes Street and Portman Road in Ipswich lies within walking distance of the town's main shopping centre and close to Birketts Solicitors' headquarters, and the Axa and Willis insurance buildings, as well as HMRC and Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk County Council offices.
The two-storey 10,000sq ft building is available to rent for £160k a year through Savills. The estate agents is acting on behalf of owner Ipswich Borough Assets which was set up in 2018 by Ipswich Borough Council to bring in extra income to the authority.
Newspaper and magazine publisher Archant moved out of the site in January 2021 and is now located at IP-City Centre in Ipswich's Bath Street.
Chris Moody, director in the business space team at Savills Ipswich, said: “Portman House has the potential to make an excellent headquarters or regional branch location, lending itself to unique corporate branding.
"Due to the property’s strong credentials we expect to receive a considerable number of enquiries from interested parties looking to take swift occupation.”
