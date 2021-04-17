Published: 10:48 AM April 17, 2021

The Old Post Office in Ipswich could be the new home of the Botanist - Credit: Katy Sandalls

New job listings have hinted that the well known bar and restaurant brand, The Botanist, could be coming to Ipswich soon.

It was understood last October that the chain had been in discussions with Ipswich Borough Council to take over the Old Post Office building on the Cornhill for some time.

However, at the time it was not believed anything had been signed with the company.

Now, new job listings have started to appear on the careers section of The Botanists' parent company's website, New World Trading Company.

A head chef, sous chef, general manager and assistant general manager are all being sought in adverts placed in the last week on the company's website.

The listings do not mention any further details about where the new restaurant will be located or when it will open.

You may also want to watch:

All the jobs are listed as permanent rather than as a part of a pop-up venture.

The Old Post Office has had a £1 million restoration in the past few months.

Much of the restoration work has been done to the building's roof where stone urns and finials were recreated to replace those that were removed in 1940 to prevent them being damaged during the war.

In recent weeks much of the scaffolding and plastic on the building has been removed to reveal the completed exterior of the building.

It is understood that completing work on the interior of the building will be the responsibility of the new tenant.

The Botanist has a reputation for taking over landmark buildings in towns and cities and currently has 21 locations across the UK.

The Botanist has been contacted for comment.