First plans for Ipswich's £750k BrewDog revealed

The first details of BrewDog's £750,000 plans for a bar on Ipswich Waterfront have been revealed and it includes space for 250 customers.

The company has submitted a planning application to Ipswich Borough Council to seek permission to change the use of the building at 5 Albion Wharf from a vacant commercial unit to a bar.

Architect Surface-ID has submitted drawings of the proposed BrewDog at Albion Wharf on Ipswich Waterfront in documents to Ipswich Borough Council. - Credit: Surface-ID

It comes less than a month after the company secured its licence to sell alcohol.

Indoor seating is proposed at both ground floor and mezzanine level, with an outside seating area to the front of the unit.

The bar would have space for approximately 250 customers, with no more than 70 customers using the external area at any one time. No customers would be permitted to stand outside.

BrewDog states in supporting documents to the application that this "will help to bring the unit back into use and enhance the vitality and vibrancy of the waterside development in line with the council's ambitions for the site".

Proposed trading hours are between 10am and 12.30am from Sunday to Thursday, with a later closing time of 1.30am on Friday and Saturday.

A kitchen, beer cellar and staff facilities are also included in the plans.

External alterations, like the relocation of the entrance door and new signage, have also been submitted for consideration.

But residents in the nearby flats have submitted objections to the plans, having also battled against the approval of the licence.

Issues raised by residents at Quayside or The Winerack include the potential for an increase in anti-social behaviour, noise and disturbance at less-social hours and traffic, parking and access to the area.

BrewDog secured its licence to sell alcohol from Ipswich Borough Council in mid-January, when solicitor for the company Felicity Tuck said:

"It's a significant pub operator with around 70 in the UK. Ipswich has long been on their radar as a town they want to come into.

"There is a £750,000 fit-out, they expect to employ around 20 staff in part-time and full-time roles, have a commitment to using local suppliers, and generally believe it will be an asset to the locality."

It has been recommended that the planning and development control committee approve the plans at the meeting on February 9.