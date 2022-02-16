Ipswich scaffolding firm pays out £500k after worker left seriously injured

An Ipswich scaffolding company has been ordered to pay out more than £500,000 after a worker was left with a life-changing injury in an accident.

Brisko Scaffolding Ltd, based in Sproughton Road, pleaded guilty and was sentenced for a string of health and safety offences at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on February 3.

An investigation of the firm was launched after the accident on November 21, 2019, due to a lack of necessary health and safety measures put in place.

Babergh District Council served Brisko Scaffolding with a prohibition notice, preventing them from moving whole stacks of steel bundles in one go.

However, following further evidence provided by the injured employee, the council found the company had failed to comply with the notice.

Brisko Scaffolding admitted failing to provide a safe system of work, failing to provide adequate instruction supervision or training, failing to carry out a suitable and sufficient risk assessment and failure to comply with a prohibition notice.

It was ordered to pay a total of £515,527.65, including costs of £15,527.65 to Babergh District Council and a victim surcharge of £170.

A spokesman for Brisk Scaffolding said: "On 3 February 2022, Brisko Scaffolding Ltd pleaded guilty to breaches of health and safety legislation following a workplace accident in November 2019. The business apologises unreservedly for its failings at that time.

"Since 2019, the company has replaced its external health and safety consultants and appointed a full time health and safety manager with over 30 years’ experience, an operations training manager and training supervisor, as well as a dedicated site based health and safety assistant who is tasked with undertaking a continuous and thorough review of the way in which the company manages its on-site activities; in particular health and safety.

"A rigorous and extensive review of the company’s health and safety controls, management procedures and risk assessments has been completed and the company has also introduced a steel racking programme at a costs of £160,000 to date.

"The business considers the health and safety of its customers and employees as its top priority at all times. The company is dedicated and committed to investing in the training of its employees and fostering a positive health and safety culture across the business.

"Brisko Scaffolding Ltd and everyone connected with the company deeply regrets the accident in November 2019 and the injury suffered by a long standing and valued colleague."