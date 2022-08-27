New builders' merchant store opens in Wherstead Road

Staff at Collier & Catchpole in Ipswich celebrated the grand opening of their new store on Friday. Pictured: Branch manager Jason Wood, left, and Managing Director Tim Rowbottom, right. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A builders’ merchant in Ipswich with roots going back 200 years is celebrating opening a new shop.

On Friday, workers from Collier and Catchpole on Wherstead Road celebrated the grand opening of an onsite shop.

“This project was one of the bright things to come out of Covid,” said managing director, Tim Rowbottom, 59.

“When we had restrictions in place, people would drive in, and a staff member would go over, ask what they wanted and direct them to where it was.

“It made us realise that was a better way of doing things.”

Staff are excited to finally open the new store. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Marketing manager Louise Parkes said she is excited to finally be able to welcome customers into the new shop. Pictured: Louise and Mark Willis - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The team decided that they would swap around their office building with their existing store, so that as soon as customers entered the site, they would come to the shop to be greeted by staff.

“This will mean we can continue giving our friendly service,” said Tim. “We can supply small scale projects or large scale. We mostly supply traders, but are open to retail, too.

“We’re going to be working on our landscaping display in the months to come, which is very popular with customers.”

Collier & Catchpole was formed when the family-owned businesses of the Colliers and the Catchpoles joined forces.

The Colliers had owned brickworks in Essex since 1863, while E Catchpole and Sons had been responsible for building many factories and houses in Ipswich since it was formed in the 1850s.

In 1974, Mr Roy Collier purchased E Catchpole and Sons, and by 1988 the businesses were amalgamated into Collier & Catchpole.

Staff are looking forward to offering customers friendly and helpful service, with the new store near the site entrance. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Jason Wood is the Depot Manager of Collier and Catchpole. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Managing Director of Collier and Catchpole, Tim Rowbottom. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The ribbon was cut on Friday by branch manager, Jason Wood.

Marketing manager Louise Parkes, 29, has been working hard on this project since she came on board the team in May.

She said: “We’ve been working on lots of projects, but this has certainly been our main focus.

“We’re incredibly excited and looking forward to getting customers into the shop.”

“I think staff and customers are pleased to see we are investing in our business,” said Tim. “They can see that we want to be here for many more years to come.”

Collier & Catchpole has roots in East Anglia going back to the nineteenth century. - Credit: Collier & Catchpole

