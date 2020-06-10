E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
JD Sports reopening stores across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:32 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 10 June 2020

JD Sports will reopen its store in Westagate Street, Ipswich, from next week. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

JD Sports stores across Suffolk and Essex will reopen from June 15, as lockdown restrictions ease further.

The trainer retailer, which has stores in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester, has confirmed all its stores across England will reopen from Monday.

The chain said its entire 309-strong estate in England will reopen to customers across shopping centres, high streets and retail parks, after the government gave the go-ahead for non-essential retail to restart.

JD Sports said it will be allowing a limited number of shoppers in stores, providing hand sanitising stations, protective screens at tills, separating returned stock for 72 hours to reduce transmission and closing changing rooms, in line with government guidance.

It has also given staff social distancing training ahead of reopening, while each store will have a “host” near the entrance to manage access and answer customer questions on safety measures.

Peter Cowgill, executive chairman at JD Sports, said: “Following 12 weeks of lockdown, we recognise the continued importance of maintaining social distancing and a safe environment in which to work and shop, and therefore have taken all necessary steps and precautions to give our staff and customers the confidence that they can safely return to our stores.”

JD Sports will also open its high street and open air stores in Northern Ireland from June 12, but shopping centres there will remain closed.

The group is planning to reopen across Scotland and Wales when lockdown restrictions are eased.

Retailers across the sector are preparing to reopen on Monday, with the likes of Marks & Spencer and a slimmed-down Debenhams among those once again opening their doors to customers.

But shoppers will see closed changing rooms, restrictions on touching goods and one-way systems in place, as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

