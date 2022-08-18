Ipswich business donating vital supplies to humanitarian effort in Ukraine

Items are transported in a convoy from Ipswich to Košice, Slovakia, where aid workers load them into vans and deliver across Ukraine - Credit: Andriy Baganich

An Ipswich hire company is working to deliver vital supplies to Ukraine as the humanitarian emergency rages on.

Ardent Hire Solutions has been transporting items such as food, hygiene products and mattresses as part of its Plant and Hire Aid Alliance Initiative.

CEO Jeremy Fish said: "We're delivering items from a list put together by Rotary International

"This happens in a convoy from Ipswich to Košice, Slovakia, about an hour from the Ukrainian border.

Mr Fish (left) has been delivering aid since March - Credit: Andriy Baganich

"From there, aid workers, some Slovakian and some Ukrainian, deliver the supplies to Ukrainians in need.

"We're doing this to help with the humanitarian effort, but also to remind people that this crisis is still going on."

Mr Fish began the work in March, weeks after Russia launched their invasion on February 24, 2022.

He initially delivered donations from food or travel companies but is now calling for contributions from the general public.

A Ukrainian mother and daughter who received deliveries from the Alliance - Credit: Andriy Baganich

He said: "We want to raise public awareness of the reality of this human tragedy.

"As we approach the winter, it will only worsen.

"We're looking for items such as long-lasting food or baby food, hygiene products, medicines, bandages and stationary for schoolchildren.

Mr Fish is calling for donations from members of the general public - Credit: Andriy Baganich

"Any items for the elderly or disabled, such as crutches or wheelchairs are hugely appreciated.

"There's also a real need for duvets, sleeping bags and suitcases."

The United Nations says 12 million have fled their homes in Ukraine, including five million who have left for neighbouring countries and seven million who remain displaced.

The United Nations says 12 million Ukrainians have fled their homes since the start of Russia's invasion - Credit: Andriy Baganich

The alliance's next planned convoy is set to go ahead on October 16 and 17.

The businessman will be driving one of many transit vans carrying essential items, with hopes high that they will also be able to raise enough money to bring along and donate an ambulance.

"The alliance is about companies in our sector coming together to support the humanitarian effort", said Mr Fish.

"While it's primarily for those in the plant hire industry, we'd like anyone to participate.

The next planned convoy is set to go ahead on the 16th and 17th of October - Credit: Andriy Baganich

"All you need is a three and a half tonne transit, a driver and some items to put in it.

"This isn't about getting publicity for us.

"It's about helping those at the heart of this human tragedy which continues to unfold in front of our very eyes."