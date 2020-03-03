E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Meet the Ipswich business sending new mums a hug in the post

PUBLISHED: 19:00 03 March 2020

Catherine Sullivan and Victoria Pratt set up Mama Hug a year ago to help new mums heal after birth. Picture: NICK ENGLAND

Catherine Sullivan and Victoria Pratt set up Mama Hug a year ago to help new mums heal after birth. Picture: NICK ENGLAND

2019 Nick England All rights reserved

Two childhood friends, who twice had children at the same time, have set up a company to 'take the sting away' from childbirth.

Victoria Pratt, who has three children, and Catherine Sullivan, who has two, set up Mama Hug a year ago.

The company, based between Ipswich and Essex, sells gifting boxes for new mums.

MORE: Hand sanitiser sells out in Suffolk shops amid fears over Coronavirus

The boxes contain things to help mums recover from childbirth.

"The practical items that take the sting away," said Mrs Pratt.

"Or something to help you breast feed a new born when neither of you know what you're doing.

"No-one really prepares you for it.

"It hurts. Even a straightforward delivery can leave you battered and bruised and shuffling around like an old lady."

You may also want to watch:

Catherine noticed a gap in the market, with lots of items for new born babies but not many for mothers who may be struggling after giving birth and started the business which Victoria soon joined.

Mrs Pratt said: "We were frustrated at the lack of care for post-partum mums.

"There's a saying: 'everyone holds the baby, but who holds the mother.'"

The pair have complimentary skills, with Catherine having a background in journalism and Victoria in sales.

Since starting the company they have noticed the wide range of people buying their boxes: dads trying to look after new mums, work colleagues clubbing together for someone going on maternity leave, people looking for baby shower gifts, or some new-mums buying one for themselves.

They sell the boxes online and at trade shows.

They have since moved from just selling boxes designed to help women heal after birth to self-care kits which include things to help new-mums sleep.

There is even a box for dads in the works.

As well as selling the post-partum boxes, they want to break down taboos around motherhood and create a community where mothers can talk about their post-partum experiences honestly.

"In the media and on social media, there's this pressure to have the perfect baby, and look perfect and be the perfect mum," said Mrs Pratt.

"But it's not all like the glossy magazines, it's okay to be slumped on the sofa."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk cinema temperature screens customers amid coronavirus fears

Patrick Duffy tests the temperature of a customer as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DANIEL HICKEY

Air ambulance called following flat fire in Ipswich

Emergency services have been called to the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Driver seen ‘drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood’

The incident took place in the car park of Morrisons in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Suffolk cinema temperature screens customers amid coronavirus fears

Patrick Duffy tests the temperature of a customer as a precaution over the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DANIEL HICKEY

Air ambulance called following flat fire in Ipswich

Emergency services have been called to the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man in court after police uncover £60k cannabis farm near Ipswich

Hai Van Pham appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Air ambulance called following flat fire in Ipswich

Emergency services have been called to the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Woman was alleged victim of “botched” blackmail attempt, court hears

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Meet the Ipswich business sending new mums a hug in the post

Catherine Sullivan and Victoria Pratt set up Mama Hug a year ago to help new mums heal after birth. Picture: NICK ENGLAND

Circus back at Ipswich’s Christchurch Park after 10 years away

Circus Petite is set to perform in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: CIRCUS PETITE
Drive 24