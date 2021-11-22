Lily's passion for upcycling expands into bespoke homeware business
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A 20-year-old with a talent for upcycling and making unique and quirky homeware has shared her business journey.
Lily Wood, 20, from Ipswich, is the owner of Abstract Frog – a business that she relaunched in May of this year having started out at just 17.
It was in her teenage years that Lily decided university wasn’t for her and instead became her own boss, perusing art full time.
She said: “Everyone was sort of pushing me to go to university and I didn’t really know what I would like to study so I was like ‘why don’t I set up my own business creating all the stuff that I like to do?’"
Lily makes artwork, canvases and prints, and more recently has started making homeware such as chopping boards and coasters using recycled items.
She will often frequent charity shops to turn unloved items into modern pieces for the home to sell through her online shop.
“I’ll try and find stuff from charity and antique shops that I can use instead of bulk buying things - that’s the unique part of it.
Most Read
- 1 Police given extra stop and search powers after Ipswich attack
- 2 Eyewitnesses describe 'commotion' as cordon in place in town centre
- 3 Early Christmas present as pub gets £125k makeover
- 4 Stop and search order ends in Ipswich
- 5 Teenager assaulted in grounds of Ipswich church
- 6 Jailed in Suffolk: These are the criminals sentenced in Suffolk this week
- 7 GP service 'very close to collapse', Suffolk doctor warns
- 8 Midwives raise their voices in demand for improved care
- 9 Buzz still there for Fat Cat pub owner celebrating 25 years in charge
- 10 Cold case detectives 'refuse to give up' on catching Karen's killer
“I like upcycling and learning about the history of an item and then making it into something more modern,” she added.
Lily embraces and incorporates each item's past and tells that story through her work.
She said: "If it’s a really unusual item I’ll ask the person in the shop when did this arrive and do you know anything about it?
"I’ll try and take note of it just so that there’s a story behind it. It adds a bit of character rather than buying something from the Range."
For other young people thinking about starting their own business, Lily says to keep things simple and organised.
She said: “Get your prices done and your values – what is unique to your business and why should people buy from your shop rather than Amazon. Also give yourself as little to do as possible.”
Lily hopes to build her customer base and aims to take her work to local fairs in the coming weeks. She would also like to collaborate with other artists in the future.
To find Lily’s products on Etsy see here.