News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Video

'Truly devastating blow' for businesses as Freedom Day pushed back

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:47 PM June 14, 2021    Updated: 6:43 PM June 14, 2021
Leyla Edwards owner of The club Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Leyla Edwards, owner of The Club in Ipswich town centre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Businesses in Suffolk have been dealt a "truly devastating blow" after the Covid 'Freedom Day' was pushed back by four weeks.

The government had hoped to lift all restrictions on the last stage of the roadmap on June 21 — but this has been delayed amid rising case numbers of the virus.

The decision means capacity limits for sports, pubs and cinemas will remain, while nightclubs will stay closed.

The Music Room in Ipswich is set to cancel up to 15 shows due to the delay, events manager Darren Smith has revealed.

The Music Room's stage in Ipswich

The Music Room's stage in Ipswich. The venue will be forced to cancel events due to the delay - Credit: The Music Room

Mr Smith said: "We were thinking it might only be a two-week delay.

You may also want to watch:

"We'll save as many events as we can, but the whole table service thing and having to pay out for extra staff is costing a lot of money.

"We are getting by, but I don't know how many venues can carry on."

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman seriously injured in accident on major Ipswich road
  2. 2 Curve Bar nights out and special events - are you in these photos?
  3. 3 Yellow weather warning issued for thunderstorms and flooding for next week
  1. 4 Police concerned for missing man from Kesgrave
  2. 5 Inside quirky off-grid houseboat with stunning river views - yours for £500k
  3. 6 My frustration at how rude drawings balls up our beaches
  4. 7 It's coming home! Fans across Suffolk celebrate England's win
  5. 8 ‘Totally unacceptable’ - Cladding fears for Waterfront blocks near Aurora
  6. 9 Jack Whitehall praises award-winning Suffolk gastropub after visit
  7. 10 Covid infections mapped: 20 postcode areas report three or more cases

Leyla Edwards, who owns The Club in Ipswich and also works in mental health support, said: "I expected it, to be honest. Now I've got to spend the next three days rearranging events and refunding tickets.

"It's going to have a big impact. Financially, it's going to cause a huge strain. It's a huge disappointment and a kick in the teeth.

"People's mental health is suffering. Everybody I see in my day job was so excited for June 21."

Paul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central, said the government "must now provide certainty" about the future and called for firms to receive more financial support.

Paul Clement has appealed to people to work together to bring infection numbers down enough to take

Paul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He added: "The decision to, yet again, promise certainty to businesses and then snatch away the opportunity to return to normality at short notice is a truly devastating blow.

"Only last week, the government’s own data confirmed barely any new Covid cases in Suffolk yet, here we are again, with businesses being told that they must remain dramatically restricted.

"It really is incredibly frustrating."

Paul Simon, head of policy and communications at Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, added: "As has been shown time and time again over the last 15 months, Suffolk businesses are inherently adaptable.

Paul Simon of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Paul Simon

Paul Simon of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Paul Simon - Credit: Archant

"Whilst a four-week delay in lifting the remaining Covid restrictions is disappointing, affected businesses will be reassured that an extension is worth it as long as the government uses that time to further ramp up its vaccine programme to allow a more certain and comprehensive opening up in July."

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dr Dan Poulter MP is at Barham and Claydon Surgery. L-R: Dr Dan Poulter, Sarah Payne, Sue Turner, Dr

GP surgery with more than 3,000 patients announces closure

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Adam Gray and Clive Driver have openedThe Blitz 1940's Tea Rooms in St Peter's Street in Ipswich. P

Inside Ipswich's Blitz-themed tearoom

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Splash Parks reopen after lockdown restrcitions lifted. Bourne Park Pictures: BRITTANY WOODM

Suffolk Live

Glass found in popular paddling pool forcing it to close

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home, in Stollery Close, Kesgrave, has been inspected again an

Kesgrave care home manager denies hosting party in breach of Covid rules

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus