Mark lands another The Only Way Is Essex episode in 'juicy' show finale
- Credit: Mark Beadsworth
The final of The Only Way Is Essex season 30 was filmed in Kent on Thursday, and an Ipswich businessman was on set to watch the “juicy” episode unfold.
Mark Beadsworth, 48, who owns Ipswich Alloy Wheels & Smart Repair Centre on Greenwich Close, had been invited to attend the filming of the show's last episode with his friend, Gareth Lake.
The pair had been invited back after filming an episode the previous week, along with Mark’s son, Dylan Beadsworth.
“Where it was filmed was like a medieval castle,” said Mark. “We were dressed up as magical characters, we had to look like creatures from Narnia.”
He was reunited with several stars he had met in previous episodes, including Amy Childs, Liam ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell, and Pete Wicks – who, Mark said, is his favourite cast member.
“He’s just such a decent guy. I was chatting to him for ages.”
He and Gareth arrived at 9.45am, behind schedule because of an accident on the road.
“We got dressed in one big room, and they did the makeup and everyone was getting ready. I had the most messed up out of everyone, furry pants and a tail and then a muscly top. I thought I looked like a sumo wrestler.
“But the producers loved it.”
Finding this outfit had been stressful, as Mark had sent a photograph of his proposed costume to one of the producers at 7pm on Wednesday night, and been told that he needed to find something that fitted the Narnia brief.
So, Mark had to return to Masquerade Fancy Dress & Costume Hire in Stowmarket that night, to ask for urgent help finding a new outfit.
Mark said: “I knocked on the lady’s house door, and said I’ve made a big mistake here, and she was kind enough to open the shop again, and find me something to wear.
“We filmed about two to three scenes and left about 5:30pm.
“It was a good day all round. The castle was breath-taking, and some beautiful horses turned up with a carriage.”
Mark said he is not allowed to say what will happen in the episode, but that it will be “juicy” and could well include a confrontation.