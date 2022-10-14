Ipswich car wash asks to stay open to prevent anti-social behaviour

The car wash and valeting service on St Margret's Green has asked the council permission to keep operating. - Credit: Google Maps

An Ipswich car wash service in St Margaret’s Green has asked the council to allow it to stay open and prevent the site from becoming a haven for vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

Ipswich Borough Council has received an application for 19 St Margaret's Green, near Christchurch Park, to remain in use as a hand car wash and valeting service.

It is currently registered to Mint Hand Car Wash Ltd, which also operates from Slade Street.

The site was granted permission to operate on a temporary basis, which will expire next week.

A planning statement prepared by Trinity Planning acknowledged that the council had identified the site for future housing, but that it would not be needed for another five years.

According to the council’s Authority Monitoring Report published in February last year, nine homes will be built at 15 to19 St Margaret’s Green. This is expected to take place in 2027/28.

The statement stated said that permission for the car wash service to keep operating in St Margaret’s Green would expire on October 21.

It concluded: “A temporary permission is already in place.

“Extending the period would enable the site to continue its service use, rather than becoming a vacant site that could be prone to vandalism and anti-social behaviour.”

The application form shows that the service currently employs four full-time members of staff and has capacity for ten cars.