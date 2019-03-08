Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Ipswich Subway still 'working to reopen' nine months after blaze

PUBLISHED: 12:12 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 17 June 2019

Subway, in Carr Street, Ipswich, has been closed for nine months - with a reopening date still unknown. Photo: Archant.

Subway, in Carr Street, Ipswich, has been closed for nine months - with a reopening date still unknown. Photo: Archant.

Archant

A popular Subway restaurant in the centre of Ipswich remains shutdown nine months after a late night blaze gutted the store.

Suffolk firefighters tackle a blaze at Subway in Carr Street, Ipswich Picture: SFRSSuffolk firefighters tackle a blaze at Subway in Carr Street, Ipswich Picture: SFRS

The sandwich shop, in Carr Street, has been boarded up since September last year.

Five fire crews were called on the fateful night and battled for around an hour to get the blaze under control

MORE: 'We are all very proud' - Ipswich chef named best in the country

At the beginning of the year signs appeared in the shop front promising 'This store will be reopening in the near future'.

However, six months later an official opening date is still unknown.

Subway, in Carr Street, Ipswich, has been closed for nine months - with a reopening date still unknown. Photo: Archant.Subway, in Carr Street, Ipswich, has been closed for nine months - with a reopening date still unknown. Photo: Archant.

You may also want to watch:

A Subway spokesman remained tight-lipped about the progress but said: "Following a fire last year, the Subway at Carr Street is currently closed down.

"We are working to reopen as soon as possible, and look forward to sharing further updates with the local community as able."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

'Dark cloud' of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Mental health trust is asked to take action after death of Ipswich woman Kerry Hunter

Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

'The heat was unbelievable' - Ipswich residents speak out after serious fire

Adam Glowacki has been left with damage to his property after the fire Picture: ARCHANT

'She will continue to fight' - brave Ipswich girl, 6, in devastating cancer relapse

Arabella Scannell is back in hospital after a cancer relapse. Picture: ELLIE SCANNELL

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Record visitor numbers hoped for Ipswich Maritime Festival 2019

Ipswich Waterfront Festival returns on the August 17 and 18 weekend in 2019. Picture: GARY DONNISON

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Mental health trust is asked to take action after death of Ipswich woman Kerry Hunter

Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

‘The heat was unbelievable’ - Ipswich residents speak out after serious fire

Adam Glowacki has been left with damage to his property after the fire Picture: ARCHANT

‘She will continue to fight’ – brave Ipswich girl, 6, in devastating cancer relapse

Arabella Scannell is back in hospital after a cancer relapse. Picture: ELLIE SCANNELL

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Subway still ‘working to reopen’ nine months after blaze

Subway, in Carr Street, Ipswich, has been closed for nine months - with a reopening date still unknown. Photo: Archant.

Ipswich celebrate long-awaited first win of the season

Ipswich batsman, Mark Burch, who made 30 in the nail-biting one-wicket win over Hadleigh. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

‘Children are amazing’ – Ipswich nine-year-old’s ‘extraordinary’ gesture to friend in cancer relapse

Eve Belcher is having her hair cut after her friend Arabella Scannell relapsed with cancer. Picture: KATE BELCHER

The Carabao Cup first-round draw will be held this Thursday... and this time it’s in a London supermarket

The League Cup draw will be made this Thursday. Picture: PA

Matt Hancock backs Boris Johnson in Tory leadership race

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is backing Boris Johnson for party leader Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA WIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists