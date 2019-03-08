Ipswich Subway still 'working to reopen' nine months after blaze

A popular Subway restaurant in the centre of Ipswich remains shutdown nine months after a late night blaze gutted the store.

Suffolk firefighters tackle a blaze at Subway in Carr Street, Ipswich

The sandwich shop, in Carr Street, has been boarded up since September last year.

Five fire crews were called on the fateful night and battled for around an hour to get the blaze under control

At the beginning of the year signs appeared in the shop front promising 'This store will be reopening in the near future'.

However, six months later an official opening date is still unknown.

A Subway spokesman remained tight-lipped about the progress but said: "Following a fire last year, the Subway at Carr Street is currently closed down.

"We are working to reopen as soon as possible, and look forward to sharing further updates with the local community as able."