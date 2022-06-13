Ipswich Central appoints new directors as town centre work continues

The organisation which is working to improve Ipswich town centre has strengthened its board of directors with two new members.

Ipswich Central has appointed Nick Denny, joint chief executive of East of England Co-operative Society Ltd, and Elma Glasgow, PR specialist and co-director of Aspire Black Suffolk CIC.

Ipswich Central says the appointments further strengthen the board, with each bringing their own strong commercial and personal experiences of Ipswich.

Mr Denny said: “I am delighted to have joined the board of Ipswich Central. Having lived and worked here for a number of years, I have seen the growth of the town, but also the challenges it has faced.

“I’m very much looking forward to supporting the organisation, using my business experience at East of England Co-op, to drive further improvement for local businesses.”

Ms Glasgow said: “Ipswich has so much to offer people; there is a real sense of community here. It’s full of very talented, creative individuals and the local cultural economy is thriving.

“I’m very much looking forward to working in collaboration with Ipswich Central and supporting diversity across local business.”

Terry Baxter, Ipswich Central’s chairman, added: “Our commitment to support businesses and the people of Ipswich requires a strong team of people, and we are thrilled to welcome Elma and Nick to the board. They both offer exceptional commercial experience, whilst being fully committed to driving Ipswich forward as residents themselves.”

Ipswich Central's aim is to make Ipswich town centre a vibrant place for living, working, studying and visiting.

The organisation carries out many projects, including the Street Rangers program, which aims to help make visitors feel welcome and aids businesses with the recovery of stolen goods, managing anti-social behaviour and other on-street issues.

Earlier this year, Sophie Alexander-Parker was named as new chief executive for Ipswich Central and All About Ipswich as part of an internal reorganisation.

She took over as CEO from Paul Clement. Ipswich Central is responsible for management of the town centre, while All About Ipswich is the destination management organisation which promotes the area's visitor economy.