E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Ipswich Travelodge reopens without breakfast buffet or restaurant

PUBLISHED: 11:30 14 July 2020

Newly re-opened Travelodge on Duke Street, Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Newly re-opened Travelodge on Duke Street, Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Archant

Ipswich Travelodge has reopened after a multi-million pound investment in a Covid-19 safety programme.

The budget hotel chain has reopened a further 100 sites after 62 of its hotels remained open throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

In order to reopen these hotels the firm has put in place a programme of cleaning and social distancing it calls Travelodge Protect Plus.

MORE: Sunak’s coronavirus stamp duty holiday ‘very, very welcome’, Suffolk estate agent

As part of this programme the chain is using an antiviral cleaner that is effective against coronavirus, cleaning areas that are frequently touched more often and thermally disinfecting linen and towels.

You may also want to watch:

The hotels will also have hand sanitiser station throughout the hotel, protective screens at reception and PPE for all hotel staff.

Housekeeping staff will also not enter customer’s rooms while they are staying at the hotel and payment and check out can all be done in a contactless way.

But the hotels will not be able to reopen their restaurants or breakfast buffets and are instead offering a ‘breakfast to go box’ that customers can purchase from reception or online.

MORE: Plans for new concrete plant at Ipswich Docks submitted

Shakila Ahmed, a spokeswoman for Travelodge, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming customers back to our Travelodge hotels and excited to be reopening Ipswich Travelodge today.

“With safety at the forefront of our business, we have worked closely with our hotel teams that stayed open during the lockdown, government and industry bodies to develop our new Covid-19 safety programme called Travelodge Protect Plus.

“This safety programme is designed to keep our customers and teams safe and has been implemented into all Travelodge hotels.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

UNISON warns that shutting tourist centre means Ipswich is closed

The Tourist Information Centre in St Stephen's Church will not reopen after the lockdown. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

‘Hundreds’ of police call outs to Ipswich care facility, with neighbours ‘abused’

Police have been called to the Stella Maris care facility, run by Swanton Care, hundreds of times since it opened in 2018. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Teenager arrested after boy struck with tree branch in Ipswich robbery

A teenager has been arrested following a robbery in Speedwell Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The children in Ipswich are amazing’: Proud headteacher steps down after 11 years

Springfield Junior School headteacher Michael Lynch is leaving his role after 11 years PICTURE: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

UNISON warns that shutting tourist centre means Ipswich is closed

The Tourist Information Centre in St Stephen's Church will not reopen after the lockdown. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

‘Hundreds’ of police call outs to Ipswich care facility, with neighbours ‘abused’

Police have been called to the Stella Maris care facility, run by Swanton Care, hundreds of times since it opened in 2018. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Teenager arrested after boy struck with tree branch in Ipswich robbery

A teenager has been arrested following a robbery in Speedwell Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The children in Ipswich are amazing’: Proud headteacher steps down after 11 years

Springfield Junior School headteacher Michael Lynch is leaving his role after 11 years PICTURE: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A promotion, a demotion, vacancies and missing youngsters - what we can learn from Town’s new squad numbers

Janoi Donacien and Luke Woolfenden will have new squad numbers for next season. Picture: STEVWALLER/PAGEPIX

Ipswich Travelodge reopens without breakfast buffet or restaurant

Newly re-opened Travelodge on Duke Street, Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Former Town defender McGreal sacked by Colchester as another ex-Ipswich player is favourite to replace him

Colchester Team Manager John McGreal pictured during the post match press conference after his side had knocked Tottenham Hotspurs out of the Carabao Cup on penalties. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Face coverings to be made mandatory in shops

Matt Hancock is expected to reveal the guidance on face coverings later on Tuesday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk council reports more enquiries from parents about continuing home schooling

Suffolk County Council has reported more expressions of interest from parents about continuing home schooling for their child, following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO