Lottery boost for charity helping abuse victims

Suffolk charity Survivors in Transition has received a £400,000 boost from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The news comes at an opportune time for the charity, which helps and supports both men and women.

Chief executive Fiona Ellis said: “We are experiencing an increase in people coming forward, following the Michael Jackson film and the publicity surrounding it.

“We work with both men and women and we have seen an increase in people coming to us for help.”

Of the cash boost, she added: “We are absolutely delighted to secure this funding which will ensure that we can continue to provide quality services and much needed support to survivors. This news has come ahead of our 10 year anniversary so we are celebrating early.

“It is vital funding for what is a growing need.”

Survivors in Transition (SiT) offers a safe place for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to access a range of services from telephone support, therapy groups and one-to-one counselling.

Based on Fore Street in Ipswich the charity relies on a dedicated team of volunteers and qualified counsellors in order to support people across Suffolk and beyond.

Childhood sexual abuse can lead to debilitating effects on a survivor’s life including depression and anxiety, difficulties with relationships and employment, substance misuse and self harm.

The need for support in Suffolk exceeds provision and Survivors in Transition are working hard to close the gap, said Fiona.

The £400,000 funding provided by The National Lottery Community Fund (Formerly Big Lottery Fund), will cover the cost of two and a half salaries over the next four years which will enable key staff in the team to continue their crucial work and to develop their range of support services.

Since it was founded in 2010 Survivors in Transition has supported more than 3,000 individuals and seen the need for their services increasing year on year.

While their service users are predominantly local, the charity supports individuals and initiatives across the country.

You can find out more about Survivors in Transition by visiting their website or Facebook page