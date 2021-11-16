News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Free parking on Thursday evenings for Christmas shoppers in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:21 AM November 16, 2021
Shoppers will be able to park at the Crown car park near Ipswich town centre on Thursdays up to Christmas

Festive shoppers in Ipswich have been given a boost with the introduction of free parking on Thursday evenings in the build-up to Christmas.

Visitors will be able to park for free past 2pm at the Ipswich Borough Council-run Crown car park, in Charles Street, on every Thursday up to Christmas.

The free parking coincides with the town centre's late-night Christmas shopping hours on Thursday, starting this week.

The final day of free parking will be on December 23.

Ipswich's Christmas tree has been put up in the Cornhill

Ipswich Borough Council has started its preparations for the festive season, with a 50-feet tall Christmas tree recently being put up on the Cornhill.

Councillor Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for the town centre, said: "This offer will help retailers and other businesses in the run-up to Christmas.

"Free parking after 2pm on these Thursdays will enable visitors heading to the town centre to shop local, enjoy a meal or go to the theatre and keep a little extra for buying their festive treats.

"As well as free parking, you’ll also get to enjoy some free entertainment on the Cornhill. We’ve teamed up with Ipswich Central to organise some great late night shopping Thursday performances – first up on 18 November is Fool’s Paradise with their quirky street characters, The Living Lampposts. Enjoy performances at approximately 4pm, 5:30pm and 7pm."

