Christmas shop vows to stay open despite council ordering it to shutdown

Christmas Wonderland has been ordered to close by Ipswich Borough Council Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The manager of a Christmas shop in Ipswich has vowed to keep the business open despite an order to close being issued by Ipswich Borough Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The shop on Tavern Street, known as Christmas Wonderland has remained open since the start of the second lockdown last week despite other businesses closing.

The store’s manager said that because it sold essential goods it should be allowed to remain open.

The business opened up in August and sells a range of goods including gadgets, toys and Christmas items as well as some PPE , food and loo roll.

However, Ipswich Borough Council confirmed on Tuesday night that it would be issuing a prohibition notice on the business, forcing it close.

If Christmas Wonderland fails to shut it could be hit with further penalties.

The store’s manager has now reacted to the council’s notice by saying that the business will continue to operate.

“We have got solicitors on it now,” said the manager.

“They are going to have a fight on their hands.”

The manager said the shop had been selling essential goods since it had been opened.

You may also want to watch:

As such they said the business should be treated the same as shops like B&M and Wilkinsons.

“We had them in place in August,” said the manager.

“Because we knew there might be a second lockdown.

“I feel for those traders that can’t open.”

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: “Ipswich Borough Council is working to ensure that lockdown is fully in-force in the town so that it is as effective as possible. We are pleased that the vast majority of the town’s businesses are abiding by the rules and so making the town safer for everyone.

“The Council has today served a prohibition notice on a shop, Christmas Wonderland in Tavern Street, that obliges this retailer to close for the rest of lockdown.

“Only shops that sell a substantial amount of essential goods can remain open under government rules. We do not consider this shop to comply with the regulations and therefore it is not permitted to trade.

“We will continue to monitor compliance with the government’s Lockdown regulations across Ipswich.

“We would much rather work to help businesses to comply with the law but will issue prohibition notices and fixed penalty fines where regulations are being breached.”

MORE: Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown