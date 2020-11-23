Ipswich Christmas shop appears to reopen despite being ordered to close

An Ipswich Christmas shop appears to have reopened in Ipswich town centre just 13 days after it was ordered to close for the rest of lockdown.

Christmas Wonderland in Tavern Street, which first opened in August and sells a range of goods including gadgets, toys and Christmas items as well as some PPE, food and loo roll, was issued a prohibition notice by Ipswich Borough Council on Tuesday, November 10.

The manager said that because the shop sold essential goods it should be allowed to remain open and should be treated the same as B&M and Wilkinsons, but other businesses in the town centre spoke out about their anger that Christmas Wonderland was staying open.

The council ordered the shop to close as it does not sell a “substantial amount” of essential goods and only those that do are allowed to stay open as per the government’s guidelines.

At the time a spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: “We do not consider this shop to comply with the regulations and therefore it is not permitted to trade.”

The shop closed its doors following the council’s prohibition notice, but has remained open for click and collect services and has instructed solicitors to contest the council’s notice.

Yesterday, the shop appeared to be open with customers able to walk in unchallenged and browse inside the store. A member of staff reportedly told one shopper over the phone that it was not only open for click and collect, but for people to visit, too.

Businesses that fail to shut after being issued with a prohibition notice can be given a fixed penalty notice.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: “Where shops might open in breach of these coronavirus regulations, we will investigate and, if necessary, issue Prohibition Notices and Fixed Penalty Notices.”

The owner of Christmas Wonderland refused to comment.