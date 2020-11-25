E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich Christmas shop reopens following change in government guidelines

PUBLISHED: 11:11 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 25 November 2020

Christmas Wonderland has now been allowed to reopen to shoppers to browse and purchase following a change in the government's guidelines regarding essential shops. Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

An Ipswich Christmas shop which was ordered to close by the council has been allowed to reopen following a change in the government guidelines about what is classed as “essential”.

Christmas Wonderland in Tavern Street is now open for shoppers as it is classed as a ‘Christmas tree business’ – which the government added to its list of essential shops that are allowed to trade during lockdown.

Previously, the shop was given a prohibition notice by Ipswich Borough Council and was ordered to close, after it was not deemed to be an “essential” store, despite selling a selection of food, toilet roll and PPE.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council, said: “The Christmas Wonderland shop has been assessed for compliance with the regulations since reopening and found to be compliant. This is because the government’s rules on what’s allowed to be sold as “essential” changed on Saturday, November 21 to include real Christmas trees.

“Ipswich Borough Council is now satisfied that this retailer is complying with the amended regulations. The council continues to monitor compliance of businesses across the Borough during lockdown and will take appropriate action where required.”

The owner of Christmas Wonderland was approached for comment.

