New escape room opens in Ipswich this weekend

Glen, Sam and their son Morgan Hensey have opened Cluetopia escape room which will have five rooms to explore - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A new independent escape room will open in Ipswich this weekend.

Cluetopia, a family-run escape room, will welcome its first customers on Saturday, August 6.

Glen, Sam and their son Morgan Hensey have opened Cluetopia escape room which will have five rooms to explore - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Those wishing to put their skills to the test can enter the Fore Street escape room to take on its newest game Murder on the Dancefloor.

Set in 1978, teams will try to find the murderer at the King of Groove.

Glen, Sam and their son Morgan Hensey have opened Cluetopia escape room which will have five rooms to explore - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Glen Hensey, the managing director of Cluetopia, said: “We've always built our own games, and they're not available to play anywhere else in the country.

“We're really excited about opening the escape room in Ipswich and presenting our first game.

Glen, Sam and their son Morgan Hensey have opened Cluetopia escape room which will have five rooms to explore - Credit: Charlotte Bond

“Our location is great. We can be found close to the university and the Neptune Key.

“We've got some great ideas for different themes that we plan to put there soon.”

Glen, Sam and their son Morgan Hensey have opened Cluetopia escape room which will have five rooms to explore - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Cluetopia escape rooms can also be found in Clacton, Harwich and Walton.

Glen, Sam and their son Morgan Hensey have opened Cluetopia escape room which will have five rooms to explore - Credit: Charlotte Bond

One of the venues is rated in the top five escape rooms in the country and is also called the best in Essex.

Mr Hensey said: “I think the escape room in Ipswich will be a real flagship brand of our other locations.”

Glen, Sam and their son Morgan Hensey have opened Cluetopia escape room which will have five rooms to explore - Credit: Charlotte Bond



