Ipswich pub applies to extend opening hours to 4.30am
A popular Ipswich pub has applied to vary its licence, allowing it to open earlier, and stay open later, including until 4.30am two-days a week.
Cock & Pye in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich, has applied to alter its opening times as well as applying to serve alcohol and have entertainment go on for later in the evening.
The current times are 10am-11pm Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 2.30am on Friday and Saturday.
Should the application be approved by Ipswich Borough Council, opening times will change to open at 8am every day and close at 2.30am on Sunday to Thursday and 4.30am on Friday and Saturday.
They have also applied to have regulated entertainment including films, live music, and recorded music as well as supplying alcohol until 2am on Sunday to Thursday and 4am on Friday and Saturday.
Greene King has said that it is in talks with licensing authorities and working with them to adjust the closing time on Friday and Saturday slightly earlier to match other business in the area.
They have also said that while they are applying for later closing times during the week, "there are no immediate plans to change those nights' closing times".
The Friday and Saturday would change, however, if permission is granted.
A spokesperson for Cock & Pye said: "We’re asking to stay open later on a Friday and Saturday night as we know it’s something many of our customers would like to see.
"Currently we shut at 2am on those nights while a number of other businesses stay open until 3.30am, which is why we want to match this and provide another great option for people enjoying a night out in Ipswich."
This application joins a number of other licencing applications to be discussed by Ipswich Borough Council, including an application from Mannings to sell alcohol until 1am on Friday and Saturday and Venue 16, a wedding venue, applying to play music on Thursday until midnight, and update their CCTV system.