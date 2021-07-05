Ipswich fish and chip shop jubilant after fourth birthday celebrations
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
An Ipswich fish and chip shop owner is jubilant after celebrating his store's fourth birthday.
Ozzie Bozdag, who took over the award-winning CodFellas shop in Chantry last year, hosted the celebrations on Friday, July 2.
Customers were given gift bags including items such as mini prosecco bottles, keyrings and toys by Mr Bozdag, who personally greeted everyone at the door.
Mayor of Ipswich Elizabeth Hughes and town MP Tom Hunt were also invited to join in the celebrations, alongside Ozzie's family.
Mr Bozdag said: "Good Friday is normally our busiest day and this was so much busier. I am so glad that I did it.
"It was so nice to see everyone together to celebrate – there were so many familiar faces, but also new customers as well who have already come back.
"I'm so glad everyone enjoyed themselves."
Mr Hunt added: "If you drive past CodFellas and are put off by significant queues, please don't be - I can testify there are queues for a reason!"
