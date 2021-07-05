News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Ipswich fish and chip shop jubilant after fourth birthday celebrations

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 2:43 PM July 5, 2021   
Mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes with Ozzie , Esat and Derya Bozdag. Picture: Sraah Lucy Brown

Mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes with Ozzie Bozag, his son Esat and wife Derya Bozdag - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An Ipswich fish and chip shop owner is jubilant after celebrating his store's fourth birthday.

Ozzie Bozdag, who took over the award-winning CodFellas shop in Chantry last year, hosted the celebrations on Friday, July 2.

Customers were given gift bags including items such as mini prosecco bottles, keyrings and toys by Mr Bozdag, who personally greeted everyone at the door.

Gordon Marsh with his fish and chips with Ozzie Bozdag, owner of Codfellas. Picture: Sraah Lucy

Gordon Marsh with his fish and chips alongside Ozzie Bozdag - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mayor of Ipswich Elizabeth Hughes and town MP Tom Hunt were also invited to join in the celebrations, alongside Ozzie's family.

Mr Bozdag said: "Good Friday is normally our busiest day and this was so much busier. I am so glad that I did it.

"It was so nice to see everyone together to celebrate – there were so many familiar faces, but also new customers as well who have already come back.

"I'm so glad everyone enjoyed themselves."

Ozzie Bozdag, owner of Codfellas fish and chip shop chatting to Tom Hunt MP. Picture: Sraah Lucy Br

Ozzie Bozdag, owner of CodFellas chatting to Tom Hunt MP - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Hunt added: "If you drive past CodFellas and are put off by significant queues, please don't be - I can testify there are queues for a reason!"

Most Read

  1. 1 Do you remember these Ipswich nightclubs?
  2. 2 Fire crews helped rescue car from floodwater under A12 bridge
  3. 3 Ipswich pub-restaurant closes after customer tests positive for Covid
  1. 4 Coffee shop Honey + Harvey reveals update on Ipswich opening plans
  2. 5 Two charged with string of offences after police force car to stop on A12
  3. 6 'A wonderful night' - Proud Ipswich fans fly the flag in Rome for England match
  4. 7 Strong winds of up to 50mph to hit Suffolk as weather warning issued
  5. 8 Watch: England fans go wild as Three Lions progress to Euro 2020 semi-final
  6. 9 'Learn to live with Covid' - PM to reveal major easing of lockdown rules
  7. 10 Suffolk's first rounders club is a hit - and now looking for competition
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ambulance worker downloaded vile images of child sexual abuse

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Shotley man Casper de Boer has applied for the EU Settlement Scheme

Dutchman may have to leave Shotley after 50 years in the UK

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Home Office figures show 584 people were receiving Section 95 support in Redbridge at the end of Jun

Drug dealer living in Ipswich wins appeal against deportation

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
A Suffolk man has won £1million playing EuroMillions

Mystery Suffolk man wins £1million with lucky dip EuroMillions ticket

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus