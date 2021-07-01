Ipswich chippy to give away free gifts to mark fourth birthday

Published: 4:03 PM July 1, 2021

An award-winning Ipswich fish and chip shop is set to give customers free gifts as part of its fourth birthday celebrations.

The CodFellas fish and chip shop in Greenfinch Avenue will be giving away free gifts to customers who order on Friday, July 2.

Shop owner Ozzie Bozdag will be handing out the gifts as part of the celebrations and will be welcoming Ipswich MP Tom Hunt and mayor of Ipswich Elizabeth Hughes in the late afternoon.

Mr Bozdag said: "I have worked day and night to make sure I’ve got the surprise gifts to all our customer on that day who visit and celebrate our anniversary."

The shop is also continuing to celebrate its award wins, with it recently being named the fish and chip shop of the year for Suffolk at the London and South East Prestige Awards.

Mr Bozdag is also in the process of setting up a charity to help local people in the Chantry area of Ipswich.