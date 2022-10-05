College's clothes library helping students look the part

Students Alfie Chenery and Alicia Newby. Suffolk One are offering students smart clothing to borrow if they have an interview to go to. - Credit: charlotte Bond

A college in Ipswich has opened a business clothing library, where students can go and borrow smart clothes for interviews or events.

One Suffolk Sixth Form College in Ipswich, opened the clothing library to help students who do not have smart clothes, get what they need to look as good as possible for whatever they are attending.

As well as picking up clothes for interviews, students are also able to get advice about interviews, with some having never had to do them before.

Head of business, accounting and economics at One Suffolk Sixth Form College, Christopher Heath-Robinson, said: "We've noticed in the past that students, whether it is one of events or interviews, often don't have the clothes that they need.

"We also noticed that students sometimes don't know what is expected when they go to interviews, so they come and ask us whether it is ok to wear jeans and trainers to an interview.

"So we set it up so students could come along and use the clothing and have a look through the wardrobe that we have got, select the clothing, and then we can give them advice."

The wardrobe is open to current students who will go to interviews before they leave the college, but also to the college's alumni, who are able to use the clothing as well in order to keep in contact with past students and help them further.

Mr Heath-Robinson continued: "We have already seen interest.

"We have a business networking breakfast on October 14, so students have already been coming along and taking out clothes for that so they can dress appropriately when they are meeting business contacts.

"We expect it to be a lot busier next spring and summer when students are going to job interviews when they are coming towards the end of their studies."

The wardrobe, which has been open since the start of the new year, will be running indefinitely now, with donations from staff and businesses who work closely with the college.

The college is still looking for more donations however to help them provide even more clothing, either in form of sponsorship to help with the costs of dry cleaning and purchasing of new clothes, or shops who would like to donate clothes.