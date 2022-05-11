A concrete and aggregates plant at Ipswich docks is to be extended to cope with increased demand from the construction industry.

Associated British Ports has signed a new, long-term, agreement with the UK’s largest independent producer of sand and gravel, Brett Aggregates, at the Port of Ipswich.

Brett Aggregates already has a well-established depot at the West Bank Terminal within the Docks. The new agreement will mean it can be expanded.

The aggregates arrive by ship at the port and are then stored and processed for use in on site concrete manufacture and delivered by road or rail to other construction projects in and around the South East.

Brett Aggregates has seen record breaking tonnage levels of product at the Port of Ipswich in recent years and is looking positively to the future.

Olly Brown Brett, group development director, said: “We are delighted to have secured additional land at Ipswich Port as part of this long-term agreement.

"Our Ipswich operation has been a vital part of the local aggregate supply to the Ipswich market for 30 years, and this new agreement ensures we will be able to meet the local market needs for the next 30 plus years.

"With our close proximity to marine licences off the East Coast and the rail connection, our Ipswich facility is ideal for meeting not only local demand but also supplying the wider market by rail, reducing the carbon footprint of supplying these essential building materials.”

There is a dedicated rail line to the plant which passes over Wherstead Road and is increasingly busy.

Paul Ager, divisional port manager, said: “We are delighted that Brett has chosen to extend its operations at the Port of Ipswich, and we are really proud of this partnership.

"Ipswich has become a key port for aggregates and plays a vital role in the regional construction and infrastructure development sector. We look forward to continuing to support Brett’s growth ambitions in the future.”